New York Theatre Workshop Reveals For The Culture Programming for A KNOCK ON THE ROOF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Theatre Workshop has revealed initial details for their For The Culture Series for A Knock on the Roof, written by Khawla Ibraheem (London-Jenin), and directed by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me). A co-production with piece by piece productions, A Knock on the Roof is presented in partnership with Under the Radar and will begin previews January 10, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for January 27, for a limited run through February 16, 2025.



Set the timer. The everyday existence of a mother during a sweltering summer vacation: prepare meals, pack the bag, run the drill, repeat. With a dry wit and the determination of an Olympian, Mariam meticulously practices for the run of her life—the dreaded knock on the roof. Written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, this unforgettable new play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza is directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me).



Through their For The Culture Series (FTC), NYTW seeks to bridge the gap between the world we know and the world we are actively striving to build – where we harness the power of theatre to deepen human connections by learning and growing from the lived experiences of each other; connect through art, shared customs, traditions and heritage(s); and where we amplify artists and work by traditionally underrepresented groups or individuals, creating access to the Workshop for historically marginalized communities in order to build and sustain authentic relationships with our fellow community members and theatergoers.



For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:



Community Night – Sunday January 12

We invite you to join us for a vibrant gathering after the evening performance! Celebrate community with delicious food, heartfelt stories, and live music by Palestinian composer Fouad Dakwar. Please note that this event is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.



MENA Social Gathering – Tuesday January 14

Join us for a vibrant pre-show MENA gathering! Celebrate community with delicious food and meaningful connections before attending the show. This gathering is co-sponsored by the MENA Artists Initiative.



AfterWords: Designing A Knock on the Roof – Wednesday January 15

Step behind the scenes with the design team for an engaging conversation about crafting the visual and spatial elements of an intimate play on the NYTW stage. Deepen your appreciation for the artistry and thought process that brought the play to life onstage.



AfterWords: The Artistic Process of A Knock on the Roof – Wednesday January 22

Join members of the creative team as they discuss the origins of A Knock on the Roof and their creative collaboration to bring this powerful story to the stage.



AfterWords: Solo Work – Thursday January 23

Dive into the artistry of solo performance with a discussion with a member of the A Knock on the Roof team and NYTW artist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me). Explore how solo creators transform ideas into compelling narratives, from the first draft to the spotlight on stage.



ForeWords: Historical and Cultural Context Surrounding A Knock On The Roof – Friday January 24

Explore the historical events that inspired A Knock on the Roof in this illuminating pre-show conversation. Gain deeper insight into the play’s setting and its connection to the broader socio-political landscape. This event is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School. Please note that this event is accessed by climbing three flights of stairs, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.



Shoptalk – Wednesday February 5

Join in for a book club-style conversation with audience members led by an NYTW teaching artist and a community partner. This panel is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School.



AfterWords: Caregiving – Thursday February 6

Join us for a thought-provoking conversation exploring themes of caregiving reflected in theatrical pieces with NYTW artists with NYTW artists Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Cost of Living), Mona Pirnot (I Love You So Much I Could Die), and a member of the A Knock on the Roof team.



Noor X MENA Artists Initiative Gathering – Sunday February 9

Join us for an intimate post-show MENA gathering with Noor Theatre and MENA Artists Initiative! Celebrate community with delicious food, heartfelt stories, and meaningful connections. Please note that this event is accessed by climbing eight steps from street level, and the building is not equipped with an elevator.



Shoptalk – Wednesday February 12

Join us for a book club-style conversation with audience members led by an NYTW teaching artist and a community partner. This panel is co-sponsored by the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center at CUNY Graduate School.



Additional For the Culture events for A Knock on the Roof will be announced at a later date.



A Knock on the Roof will feature scenic design by Frank J Oliva (This Beautiful Future), lighting design by Oona Curley (someone spectacular), music & sound design by Rami Nakhleh (The Father), and projection design by Hana S. Kim (Summer, 1976). Lisa McGinn (On Beckett) is the Production Stage Manager.



A Knock on the Roof is a co-production with piece by piece productions and is presented in partnership with the 20th edition of Under the Radar (Mark Russell, Founding Director; Meropi Peponides & Kaneza Schaal, Co-Directors; ArKtype, Festival Producer).



The performance schedule for A Knock on the Roof is as follows:

Beginning January 10: Tuesday through Friday at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Saturday January 11 and no performance on Tuesday January 28.

Beginning February 4: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no 7pm performance on Sunday February 9.



Comments