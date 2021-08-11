New York Theatre Workshop Announces Additional Details For SANCTUARY CITY

New York Theatre Workshop announced today casting, dates and ticket information for Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

Sanctuary City, which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020, will begin previews on Wednesday September 8, 2021, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014), and is set to open on Tuesday September 21, for a limited run through Sunday October 10, 2021.

The full cast of Sanctuary City will return, including Jasai Chase-Owens (The Tempest) as B, Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth) as G and Austin Smith (Hamilton) as Henry.

Sanctuary City will feature scenic & costume design by Tom Scutt (Les Liasons Dangereuses), lighting design by Obie Award winner Isabella Byrd (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire). Merrick A.B. Williams (I Understand Everything Better) will serve as stage manager. Caitlin Sullivan (Madonna col Bambino) will serve as Remount Director.

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok brings us an unforgettable story that asks what we're willing to sacrifice for someone we love. Rebecca Frecknall, director of the 2019 Olivier Award-winning Summer and Smoke, helms the highly anticipated production which returns to the stage after performances were halted in March 2020.

The performance schedule for Sanctuary City is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday September 11 at 2pm and Tuesday September 21.

To support a reduced capacity for audiences who may not yet be ready to sit shoulder to shoulder in the theatre, at all Sunday performances of Sanctuary City, NYTW will offer "seating bubbles" with an empty seat on either side of your party.

Sanctuary City will be performed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014). Presented by Special Arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.

Sanctuary City is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and a Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Theater Development Grant. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Sanctuary City is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts.

In preparing for a return to in-person gathering, NYTW is committed to keeping the health and safety of its audiences, artists and staff a top priority. Everyone's experience and comfort level with the pandemic will look different and NYTW is committed to a whole person approach in safety-first customer service. Changes include updates to ventilation and air filtration systems, creation of a COVID Compliance Team, flexible exchange and past-date policies. Beginning August 16, in compliance with New York City guidelines, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Masks are required at all times inside the building and theatre. For updated information about evolving COVID policies, please visit nytw.org/covid.

Single tickets for Sanctuary City start at $30 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on September 8th and 9th. Tickets are available at NYTW.org.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

NYTW is pleased to announce a new ticketing initiative for the 2021/22 season which will offer free tickets at all performances to members of our theatre community who lost work during the pandemic and may find cost a barrier to entry to attending shows and participating fully in the return to in-person performances.

A simple submission form will enable participants to select a free ticket from available locations via the NYTW ticketing system, just as they would if they were purchasing. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. While NYTW won't be able to accommodate every single person who would benefit from the opportunity, the theater hopes in some small way to be of service to the community as it continues to rebuild. For more information about the initiative, visit nytw.org/covid-ticket-initiative.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.