New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals by Kirsten Childs, Benjamin Velez and Aryanna Garber

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals The Lucky Boy and Borderline. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The Lucky Boy, the new musical from Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin), is a satirical one-act musical which examines what happens when a country is held hostage by a tyrant's rule. Cruel King Ambrose kills citizens who don't proclaim him adorable. When it's predicted that an illegal alien baby named Lucky will grow up to surpass him in adorability, Ambrose throws the child into a nuclear waste bin. Eighteen years later, Ambrose discovers Lucky's still alive and hella adorable. The presentation is directed by John Simpkins (Love in Hate Nation) with music direction by Jennifer Peacock, and featuring performances by Malik Bilbrew, Aidan Cole, Kate Fahey and Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation). The Lucky Boy is a Penn State University Musical Theatre commission.

The new musical Borderline has music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez and a book by Aryanna Garber. Borderline is a musical dramedy about a girl living with Borderline Personality Disorder and struggling for normalcy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications, and dysfunctional relationships. This deeply personal story explores the highs and lows, heartache and absurdity, of living on the borderline. The presentation is directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), with music direction by David Gardos, produced in association with Joshua Goodman, and features performances by Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince Of Broadway, Porgy and Bess, Falsettos). Borderline is the recipient of the 2018 Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, and has also been developed in the BMI Workshop, the O'Neill Musical Theater Conference, and the Dramatist Guild Fellows Program.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For the month of September, the company will be supporting Black Theatre United and the League of Women Voters. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

