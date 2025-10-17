New York Premiere Of THE ART TOUR A New Musical By Kyle Fackrell At Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York premiere of The Art Tour, a new musical written by Kyle Fackrell and directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, will run Off-Broadway November 11–22, 2025, at Theatre Row (Theatre Four), located at 410 West 42nd Street. Opening night is November 14.

Starring Michael Tacconi (Parade national tour, West Side Story on Broadway, The Cher Show) and Samantha Joy Pearlman (Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse), The Art Tour follows Thomas and Deb as they take their art business on a journey across the United States. Through moments of humor, heartache, and hope, the musical explores love, creativity, and the pursuit of artistic dreams.

“Many years ago,” said writer Kyle Fackrell, “I wandered into a gallery in Breckenridge, Colorado, and was amazed by the beautiful landscape art, which led me to write The Art Tour, a story about pursuing dreams and falling in love. We hope audiences will enjoy the catchy songs and the genuine warmth of this new two-person musical.”

The creative team includes Bryson Baumgartel (music direction), Andrew Fox (orchestration), Izzy Fields (scenic and costume design), Caite Hevner (projection design), Kate McGee (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Emily Paige Ballou (production stage manager). Casting is by Ross Shenker, with general management by Foundation Theatrical (Erich Jungwirth) and production management by Parrish Productions (Lauren Parrish).

Musicians include Bryson Baumgartel (keyboard), Sarah Haines (violin/viola), Angelique Montes (cello), Justin Rothberg (acoustic guitar), and Jared Decker (percussion). Understudies are Mike Dorsey and Noa Luz Barenblat.

Performances will take place November 11–15 and November 18–22 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on November 16 and 22 at 2:00 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets ($39–$99, including fees) are available at the Theatre Row box office or bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/the-art-tour.

For more information, visit thearttourmusical.com.