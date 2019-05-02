New York Premiere Of AUNT JACK Comes to Theater for the New City's Community Space

Unstoppable Theater will present, in association with Jenna Grossano and Less Than Rent Theatre, the New York premiere of AUNT JACK by S.P. Monahan (DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL), under the direction of John Lampe at Theater for the New City's Community Space, June 7-28, 2019.



AUNT JACK follows the madcap family of Norman Sable-Church. After breaking up with his boyfriend-since-college, Norman moves clear across the country, leaving his fathers, George (Andrew Dawson) and Jack (Charles Baran), in a tizzy. Months later, with George, a prominent gay activist and historian, in failing health, Norman returns home to make things right and to introduce his parents to his new partner, Andy. Although happy for him at first, Norman's parents are shocked and appalled to find that Andy is not who they wanted for their son. Tension breaks into an intergenerational confrontation about sexuality, identity, and monogamy.



AUNT JACK comes to New York after two regional productions-one at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the other in the Vermont Pride Theater festival in Randolph, Vermont. Prior to that, the play received a developmental workshop and public reading by Wide Eyed Productions. The New York premiere of AUNT JACK will feature MAC Award-winner Charles Baran in the title role and will also star Shauna Bloom ("The Mentalist"), Jack Bowman (TYRANTS), Andrew Dawson (HIGH NOON), Matthew Menendez (PAGEANT TALES & BEAUTY FAILS), S.P. Monahan (NIBBLER), and Morgan Sullivan (THE SISTERS).



The production features set design by Anna Driftmier, costume design by Holly McCaffrey, wig design by Katherine Carr, lighting design by Kirk Bookman and Steve O'Shea, and sound design by Michael Wysong. Emma Frances Philipbar is the production stage manager.

S.P. MONAHAN is a genderqueer playwright/performer best known for writing and starring in the solo musical DIVA (winner of the 2013 United Solo Awards for Best Musical and Audience Choice Award), which was later expanded into the critically acclaimed DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL (music & lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen). Other plays include RODHAM/SADE (Sanctuary Series @ HERE Arts Center), GALLOWS TREE (Winner Best One-Act 2012, Manhattan Repertory Theatre), and THE FRONT PORCH PLAY(Fordham University). JOHN LAMPE is a director, actor, and musician based in New York. As a director, he has worked with Wide Eyed Productions, Artistic New Directions, and the New York Shakespeare Company, where he has staged classics and new works alike. As an actor, he has appeared on film, television, and at theaters across the country.



Performances of AUNT JACK begin June 7th with an official opening slated for June 10th. Performances will continue until June 28th. Tickets are currently on sale and available through SmartTix.





