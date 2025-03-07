New York Center for Immersive Theater to Open Its Doors This Month On 42nd Street

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bated Breath Theatre Company is launching the NEW YORK CENTER FOR IMMERSIVE THEATER, a real and metaphorical space where the future of theatrical audience engagement can be envisioned, composed, pushed, revised, and shared with audiences. This new venue for the development and presentation of new immersive work as well as actor training, located at 205 East 42nd Street, is made possible by ChaShaMa.

Planned programming for the inaugural season at NEW YORK CENTER FOR IMMERSIVE THEATER includes:

• MONDAYS WITH MARA

Salon atmosphere conversations with Executive Artistic Director, Mara Lieberman:

- Monday, March 24: "How to Make Immersive Theater that Doesn't Suck."

- Monday, April 14: "Finding the Excellence in Devised Theater-Making within an Ensemble."

- Additional weekly Mondays topics TBA.

• PIÈCE DE RÉSISTANCE

A pop-up play reading series examining political theater works from the 1930s through the present, with new eyes. Spring 2025.

• CLASSES

Classes in theater-making, acting, straddling theory and practice. Currently taking reservations for a Viewpoints class starting April 8. Class size is limited. Additional classes TBA.

• BATED BREATH DEVISING SESSIONS

Bated Breath's own in-house ensemble will work on devising new immersive work to be presented at venues internationally.

• DIRECTOR/DESIGNER LAB

Inspired by the meet-up events sponsored by SDC, NYCIT will invite directors and designers to come together and talk about new ways to collaborate. There will be a practical component. May 2025

• POLITICAL THEATER ENSEMBLE

An audition-based theater making group that devises and performs theater on the street that is inspired and informed by current events. Beginning late summer into early fall 2025.

In addition to this programming, Lieberman is interested in hearing from other theater makers who might want to use the space to experiment with the form and devise new work.

NYCIT will also host a web site, currently in development, that will archive contemporary immersive theatrical productions presented in the 5 boroughs.

