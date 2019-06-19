New Victory 2019-20 Season Features New Works Directed by Lee Sunday Evans, Kaneza Schaal, and More
The New Victory Theater, which brings the whole world to New York families, announces its 2019-20 Season of 15 theater, opera, circus, dance and puppetry productions from nine different countries.
The season begins with the World Premiere of TheaterWorksUSA's The Pout-Pout Fish (October 12 - 20, 2019), a bright new musical based on the popular book series by Deborah Diesen featuring puppets by AchesonWalsh Studios (The Secret Life of Bees; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Pip's Island), and ends with the U.S. Premiere of Cie L'Oublié(e)'s Fierce 5 (May 30 - June 14, 2020), an astounding work of aerial acrobatics directed by Raphaëlle Boitel (When Angels Fall).
Back-to-back this winter are two works developed through New Victory LabWorks, the theater's initiative to expand the canon of compelling original works made in the U.S. for family audiences: Riddle of the Trilobites(February 7 - 23, 2020), a new musical created by CollaborationTown [Family Play (1979 to Present)], directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green, Dance Nation, The Things That Were There) and featuring puppetry by Amanda Villalobos (In the Green, Amélie, Cute Activist); and CARTOGRAPHY (January 10 - 19, 2020), a multimedia work about young refugees by experimental theatermakers Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers (JACK &, GO FORTH).
Throughout the season, New Victory fan favorites return with all-new shows:
A high-flying hit for the holidays, Cirque Mechanics (Pedal Punk, New Victory 2015) combines American ingenuity with big top flair in 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels from December 6 - January 5, 2020.
South Africa's Olivier Award-winning Isango Ensemble (A Man of Good Hope, BAM 2017; A Midsummer Night's Dream, New Victory 2015; The Magic Flute, New Victory 2014) enlivens familiar fables with bright marimba music in the vibrant opera Aesop's Fables (November 1 - 3, 2019).
Drumfolk (February 28 - March 15, 2020) is the second in a trilogy of work by Step Afrika! that chronicles and celebrates the African American experience through dance, currently in development as a follow up to their hit show, The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence (New Victory 2017).
In an exhibition of 19th-century artistry and terrific storytelling, Milan's Carlo Colla & Sons Marionette Company (The Pied Piper, New Victory 2016; Sleeping Beauty, New Victory 2013) takes the stage from March 20 - 29, 2020, for the U.S. Premiere of Treasure Island, adapted from Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale.
In the spring, an ensemble of actor-musicians from New International Encounter (Beauty and the Beast, New Victory 2018) reimagines Snow White (April 24 - May 3, 2020) with a healthy amount of quirkiness and a rollicking indie score.
New to the New Victory are the popular and eccentric MUMMENSCHANZ, who will delight a new generation of fans with RE:PLAY (November 15 - December 1, 2019), and Catapult, the America's Got Talent finalists who will bring Magic Shadows to The New Victory for Spring Break from April 3 - 19, 2020.
To nurture a love of theater for young New Yorkers, The New Victory ushers four U.S. Premieres to the American stage:
Because I Say So (U.S. Premiere December 12 - 22, 2019) pops with exciting dance energy from Swedish company Unga Klara for kids ages 3-5.
Four Go Wild in Wellies (U.S. Premiere March 27 - April 5, 2020) Produced by the inclusive Scottish company Indepen-dance 4, this outdoorsy fun frolic is for ages 3-5.
Jabberbabble (U.S. Premiere May 9 - 17, 2020) For ages 4-7, the Dutch Theatergroep Kwatta uses a singsong mix of languages to share a universal message about belonging.
Não Não (U.S. Premiere June 5 - 14, 2020) Intended for audiences ages 1-4, this tale of a mischievous little boy made out of mud, water and talc is told using real clay on stage by Le Vent des Forges from Melesse, France.