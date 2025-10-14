New Play PREDICTOR To Make New York Premiere At The AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Predictor, a new play about the real-life woman who invented the home pregnancy test, will make its New York premiere at The AMT Theater (354 W. 45th St.), running December 6, 2025 through January 18, 2026.

Written by Jennifer Blackmer—recipient of the 2015 PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theatre Award for Emerging American Playwright and winner of the American Theatre Critics Association/Harold and Mimi Steinberg Foundation Citation for Best New American Play of 2024—the production will be directed by Alex Keegan (Dilaria at DR2; Maiden Voyage at The Flea).

Predictor tells the story of Meg Crane, who in 1968 transformed a paperclip box and a flash of defiance into one of the most impactful inventions of the century: the home pregnancy test. The play captures Crane’s determination to challenge a male-dominated corporate world, offering a sharp, funny, and deeply human portrait of women’s autonomy and innovation.

Described as a “comedic drama” blending Mad Men-style satire with moments of personal revelation, Predictor explores what it means to claim ownership of one’s ideas—and one’s future.

Performances begin with previews on Saturday, December 6, followed by an official opening night on Sunday, December 14. The engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026, with performances scheduled Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets, priced $49–$110, are available at www.predictorplay.com. The production runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.