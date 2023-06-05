New Play HOYT ST Will Debut at Theatre Row This Month

Francesca Bolam's heartbreakingly beautiful story - Hoyt St - is set to debut at Theatre Row as part of Rogue Theater Festivals 2023 selections.

The play explores the story of Melissa, a struggling writer, who after given an opportunity to have her work produced, finds her voice through the unravelling of her romantic relationship with Jay.

The piece is written by and starring Bolam and explores many themes of love, loss, heartbreak and perseverance.

"Sometimes relationships are only meant to be for a moment and not a lifetime. But in each one we are given the opportunity to challenge and grow and to flourish. Relationships are crucial foundations for the pieces I write. I think their complexities are the backdrop for a lot of the ways we navigate through life. I have found that in my work I write about themes that are deemed gritty and taboo, society often makes us feel like these experiences are not worth telling but they absolutely are and I hope my words help people feel seen."

Alongside Bolam's own narrative within the play, some of the cast include Derick Ansah (No Hard Feelings, Sony Pictures), Natasha Jain (The Butcher, Andrew Bliss) Chris Hahn (The Tempest, Proof, Goldberg's Kaddish) and it is being directed by award winning Director, Joseph Fusco (Finish Line OTB, Chloe, A to Z.)

Hoyt St will be performed at Theatre Row, Theatre 1 June 14th.

Francesca Bolam is a British born Brooklyn based Actor and Writer. Bolam graduated The American Musical Dramatic Academy NY & LA in 2014. Bolam gained her BFA in Musical Theatre from The New School NYC. She gravitates towards works that raise awareness, educate and explore relevant social topics and injustices."



