New Play FINDING SILENCE To Debut At Chain Theatre This February

The play is a thorough investigation into the nuances of Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the fallacies in the American Mental Healthcare system.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The new play Finding Silence will play at Studio Theatre at Chain Theatre, February 3, 6pm and 7:30pm.

Gospel has always resented the idea of therapy. Every single one he's had has contributed to the reason why he needs one: Too harsh. Too dismissive. Too incompatible. Too expensive. Until he finds one a few days before his step-father's suicide attempt: a psychologist who, quite literally, causes him to transcend the levels of his consciousness.

A thorough investigation into the nuances of Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the fallacies in the American Mental Healthcare system, "FINDING SILENCE" uses a well-endowed mix of humor and drama to immerse us into Gospel's life as he navigates his recovery using his new therapist's uncommon and outlandish methods.

Leaning into absurdism, Gospel's tale exists as a love letter to anyone who has ever felt their stories were too complicated to be told or listened to while begging the question: When does it truly serve us to forgive?

Playing at Studio Theatre at Chain Theatre, February 3, 6pm and 7:30pm. To acquire tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218727®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ffinding-silence-by-percy-reale-tickets-514330615717?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

CAST:

GOSPEL: Charlie Keegan James

ISADORA: Jaylen Taylor

PAX: Riylan Mills

CLYDE: Tom Ciorciari

GABRIEL: Michael Takiff

YOUNGER GOSPEL: Henry Germansky

BETH: Miriam Kyzer

EDITH: Natasha Sahs

SARAH: Sophie Jane-Wilkof

ROBERT: Gordon Rothman

Production team:

Percy Reale (Playwright, Co-Director)

Avery Ingvarson (Co-Director)




