New Off-Broadway-Bound Musical PAPER OR PLASTIC Will Receive First Developmental Reading This December 

The Jade/Anthony Company proudly announces the first developmental reading for its new Off-Broadway bound musical, Paper or Plastic, which will be presented as part of the Ground & Field Theatre Festival (GFTF) at UC Davis by Bike City Theatre Company. The Off-Broadway production is set to open in fall 2020 with more details to be announced in the coming months. Sign up for email alerts at PaperMusical.com.

The cast for the reading stars Mackenzie Johnson (Paige), Noah Mac (Gabe), and Jacob Michael (Xander), joined by principal cast members Lisa Quoresimo (Charity), Tara Henry (Johanna), Kevin Gish (Joel), Talia Friedenberg (Angelica). In the ensemble, Paper or Plastic features performers from the GFTF Ensemble, including Naveen Bhat, Alyssa Buchthal, Ben Carter, Olivia Caserta, Joseph DeLeon, Katie Halls, Erolina Kamburova, Charlie Lavaroni, Shannon McCoy, Stephanie Nielsen, and Noah VanderVee-Harris.

This first reading will have one evening presentation at the Della Davidson Performance Studio in Nelson Hall on the campus of UC Davis, on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm PST, which is open to the public. For more information and to RSVP for the reading, please visit JadeAnthonyCompany.com.

Information, dates, and tickets for the Off-Broadway production will be announced in the coming months.

Paige is adapting to her family's new normal after her parents' very public divorce. Gabe wants nothing more than to escape his parents altogether. What do these two seniors from Nichols Hills, Oklahoma have in common? They both work for Singleton's General Store and have to decide their futures now. Through an achingly beautiful folk/rock score, Paper or Plastic explores the journey these two will take in search of something real, proving that chasing your dreams is hard to do at any age.

Based on a completely original concept, Paper or Plastic features a book by Broadway investor Hazel Jade (Hadestown, Once On This Island) and her writing partner Jeff Brown (Jesus Freak!) with music and lyrics by Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden (Albert Cashier, Hills on Fire).

Paper or Plastic's director is Mindy Cooper, a Broadway veteran performer and choreographer (Chicago, Titanic, Dracula) and winner of ten Bay Area Theatre Critics Awards (Ranked, American Monkey, Mojave! The Musical), and Amanda Rafkin (The Lightning Howler) is the music director. Additional members of the development team include Dan Pardo (arranger and orchestrator) and Mika Kauffman (dramaturg).

This reading of Paper or Plastic is produced by Ground and Field Theatre Festival under the direction of Mindy Cooper, and Bike City Theatre Company under the direction of J.R. Yancher, by special arrangement with The Jade/Anthony Company under the direction of Miss Hazel Jade. Associate producers Molly Skye Brown and Curtis Howard also join the reading.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You