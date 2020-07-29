New Media Series THE GAZE Premieres Tomorrow

Tomorrow night, Thursday, July 30th at 10pm ET/7pm PT, Larry Powell's new media event series The Gaze kicks off season 1 "...NO HOMO" with the first few episodes. The prologue is currently available for viewing at TheEFestival.org.

The Gaze is a hilarious and raw, heartfelt dramedy tracking the 50-year rollercoaster career of Jerome Price, an openly queer black actor, as he fights to rise above the labyrinth of systemic racism and inequality in the entertainment industry in hopes of being able to shine under a gaze that sees him as equal and free. In Season 1: "...No Homo" we are introduced to Jerome as he meets the play and the White American Theatre festival that forever change the trajectory of his career and life in the arts.

The new media series will roll out as a weekly multi-platform virtual ritual called The Fire Circle, creating space for audiences to center, connect and heal at the flames of creativity curated by Powell and friends. Healing through the fire, the circle explodes the themes of each week's premiere episodes with a live DJ, inspirational words, and activating post-show conversation with leading artists and activists.

Join in LIVE on Thursdays starting tomorrow, July 30th at 7pm PT/10pm ET for The Fire Circle streaming on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook! The show airs live and is available through 11:59pm Sunday nights.

