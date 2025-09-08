New Immersive Play DISREMEMBRANCE to Premiere at the Cell Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween Weekend, audiences are invited to step into the stormy summer gathering that sparked a young Mary Shelley to create Frankenstein. Disremembrance, a new immersive play, will premiere a limited-run lab presentation October 30 - November 4, 2025, at the cell theatre in New York City.

Played in a liminal space between the 19th century and the 21st, Disremembrance brings back to life the night Mary Shelley conceived her groundbreaking horror novel. As a storm rages outside, Mary Shelley, her lover Percy Shelley, infamous rake Lord Byron, and their companions hold a scary story contest to pass the time - unleashing a maelstrom of grief, betrayal, & creativity that still resonates today.

Disremembrance casts the audience as silent ghosts, free to drift through the rooms of Lord Byron's summer villa as the writers' monstrous interpersonal drama plays out across the house. Spectators choose who to follow, and some may even find themselves incorporated into the action.

With its modern language and historical gothic atmosphere, Disremembrance draws the audience into an immersive thunderstorm that culminates in the birth of a literary monster.

Lab Presentation at the cell theatre

Audiences can get their first glimpse at Disremembrance's preliminary staging during a work-in-progress lab presentation. The lab presentation will run for six exclusive performances, from October 30 through November 4 at 8PM at the cell theatre (338 W 23rd St, New York, NY).

Tickets will be available to the general public starting October 9, for $35.

Cast & Creative Team

The lab presentation features performances by Chelsey Ng (Sleep No More, Cocktail Magique, Noirtown) as Mary Shelley, and Nick Meyer (Quinn, TikTok) as Percy Shelley.

The piece is written and produced by immersive creator & event manager Cati Brunell-Brutman (Noirtown, The Visitation, Sleep No More) and game designer David Brunell-Brutman (In the Dark, Teens with Attitude, Streets of Gotham).

Disremembrance is produced in partnership with Theatre [Untitled], an NYC-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting new and emerging voices. The project was first developed as a table read during their 2025 Working Sessions Series.

Full casting and creative credits will be announced in the coming weeks