Netta Yerushalmy's MOVEMENT to Have NYC Premiere at NYU Skirball

Performances will take place on November 1 & 2.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
Netta Yerushalmy's MOVEMENT to Have NYC Premiere at NYU Skirball Image
NYU Skirball will present the NYC premiere of Movement by acclaimed choreographer Netta Yerushalmy, on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.

Movement (2022) is a groundbreaking synthesis of a multiplicity of cultures and genres. The piece features over one hundred dance citations woven together into a radical quilt, challenging their boundaries until their pluralistic vision nearly bursts. Movement is a continuation of Yerushamly’s ongoing practice of repurposing, reorienting, and re-contextualizing dance, spinning fragments of seemingly unrelated works into an enthralling new whole. This maximalist performance shines light on dance as an inevitable and unifying force in a brittle and confused world. The performance features a new score by award-winning composer Paula Matthusen and is performed by dancers hailing from Korea, Senegal, Taiwan, and across the USA.

The work is performed by a group of lauded dancers including Joyce Edwards, Burr Johnson, Catie Leasca, Christopher Ralph, Caitlin Scranton, Jin Ju Song-Begin, and Hsiao-Jou Tang. The new score is by award-winning composer Paula Matthusen, lighting design by Tuçe Yasak, dramaturgy and contributions in language by Katherine Profeta and costumes by fabric artist Magdalena Jarkowiec. Running Time: 70 minutes.

Netta Yerushalmy is a choreographer and performer based in New York. Her research-based dance-making is propelled by a passion for, and trust in, the body as a site of ineluctable knowledge. Her work is aesthetically and ethically committed to generating questions, not answers. She has been recognized with many prestigious awards, including a United States Artists Fellowship, Guggenheim Fellowship, Princeton Arts Fellowship, National Dance Project, Foundation for Contemporary Arts Award, Research Fellowship from New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship. She started to choreograph at age 17 and has created more than a hundred dances. nettay.com/

TICKETS

Movement will play November 1 & 2 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. www.nyuskirball.org.




