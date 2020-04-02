National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Postpones THE TENTH MAN By Paddy Chayefsky

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) today announced that, as a result of the extended closure of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust due to the virus pandemic, it is postponing its presentation of The Tenth Man, the Tony-nominated play by Paddy Chayefsky (the three-time Academy Award-winning author of Network, Marty, and The Hospital). The NYTF presentation is a newly commissioned Yiddish translation, directed by Tony Award-nominated director Eleanor Reissa.

The Tenth Man-presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company-was due to be performed from May 17 to June 11, Off Broadway at the Museum, and NYTF is contacting ticket holders about reimbursement at this time.

"This was not an easy decision, but one we have made concurrent with the Museum's decision to remain closed for an indefinite period as a result of the pandemic," said NYTF Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director Dominick Balletta. "Like many other cultural and arts institutions across our city and country, it's a necessary decision to ensure the health and safety of the creative team and cast, and our audience. The Tenth Man will return, and we look forward to the moment when the curtain opens, and we can bring you this beautiful classic story."

The Tenth Man, which debuted on Broadway in 1959, is an American retelling of the dybbuk story as a touching human comedy in which we must question who is really possessed: the young passionate religious granddaughter of one of the elderly congregants or the successful yet cynical Manhattan lawyer? This play captures the struggle between Jewish generations, youth and old age, cynics and believers, and scientists and mystics-with a moving and surprising outcome.

The Tenth Man was to be part of NYTF's season of "Spiritual Resistance," which has featured artistic and theatrical works that explore themes of struggle against oppression. The programming has provided artistic expression concurrent with the exhibition Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away. being presented at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You