Natalie Joy Johnson, Justin Sargant and More to Star in DUBBO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

Amas Musical Theatre will present Dubbo Championship Wrestling, a new musical with book and lyrics by Daniel Cullen, music by Daniel Cullen and James Cullen, for four (4) performances only: Thursday, November 13 at 3pm, Friday, November 14 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, November 15 at 3pm & 7:30pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres as part of its “Dare to Be Different” series.
In Dubbo Championship Wrestling, the wrestling world was never wilder than in this raucous musical. When an angry teenager picks the wrong fight at school, she finds herself back in her rural hometown and thrown into a no-holds-barred smackdown for the survival of her family business.
Directed by WILL NUNZIATA, with musical direction by Andy Peterson and choreography by Michael Callahan, the cast will include Douglas Goodhart, Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone), Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka), Loren Lester (The Band’s Visit), Susie Mosher (Hairspray), Gabriella Palminteri, Justin Sargant (Hamilton – Nat’l tour), and Cole Thompson (Into the Woods). The assistant to the director is Amanda Berkson. The associate producer and additional book writer is Jonathan McKenna.
