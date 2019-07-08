NYMF Production Of BLACK HOLE WEDDING To Donate All Proceeds To Renewable Energy Nonprofits

Producers of Black Hole Wedding,which will make its off Broadway debut as part of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project, announced today that all proceeds from the sale of tickets for the engagement will be donated to renewable energy nonprofit organizations350.org and GRID Alternatives. In addition, a group of anonymous angel donors has agreed to match all funds raised by the production.

"Black Hole Wedding is a show about green energy politics and green energy inventing. When we were brainstorming about how to make a difference with the show beyond simply advocating for green energy, we wanted to make a real, tangible difference in the world," said co-creator and co-producer Paul Nelson. "With the anticipated donations, we will be able to help low-income families get new solar roofs that will not only save them thousands of dollars per year in energy costs, but also actually reduce the world's carbon footprint for the next 30 years. It is this sort of real impact that we are hoping will encourage all inventors around the world to help find new and improved forms of generating green energy."

350.org aims to build a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of climate change. They are an international movement of people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making affordable renewable energy and job training accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Their vision is to help foster a successful transition to clean, renewable energy that includes everyone.

With words by Katherine Brann Fredricks and music by Paul E. Nelson, Black Hole Wedding is a "green" new musical about shy "uber-geek" Raymond and his fight to take down the manipulating and evil oil baron Dean. Although Dean may have captured the latest renewable energy discoveries in order to keep his fossil fuel empire burning, Raymond has a secret weapon - a black hole trash compactor. With undertones reminiscent of cult hit musicals like Urinetown and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Black Hole Wedding is a zany satire about love and energy politics.

Black Hole Wedding will star Broadway veteran Sean McDermott (Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express) alongside a company of talented actors including Justin Duval, Jay Ellis, Judith Ingber, Jonathan Miller, Teshomech Olenja, Lukas Poost, Mimi Robinson, Connor Saccal, Kelsey Schergen and Mandy Strip, with Sophia Pesetti will serving as production stage manager .

The production will be directed by Craig George, with music direction by Nevada Lozano and choreography by Shelly Hutchinson. In addition, Black Hole Weddingwill feature scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes,costume design by Heather Carey, and sound design by Shannon Slaton.

Black Hole Wedding will play a five-performance engagement at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (located at 480 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) according to the following schedule: Monday, July 15 at 8:00pm; Thursday, July 18 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm; Friday, July 19 at 9:00pm; and Saturday, July 20 at 1:00pm.

Tickets for Black Hole Wedding and the rest of this year's New York Musical Festival selections can be purchased online at www.nymf.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You