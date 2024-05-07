JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA: SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT UNPLUGGED Comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lucille Lortel Theatre will present Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant unplugged, a one-night-only concert on May 30.

Jaime Lozano returns to the Lucille Lortel Theatre to perform acoustic versions of songs from his acclaimed albums, Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 1, Vol. 2, and a preview of his upcoming Vol. 3. Tickets, which start at $5, are currently on sale at www.lortel.org.

Mexican musical storyteller Jaime Lozano has quickly established himself as “a force to be reckoned with in musical theater, in Latin music or wherever else he wants to go,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda, who brought on Lozano to assist with orchestrators for the film adaptation of In The Heights. In his original songs that are showcased on his Songs by an Immigrant albums, Lozano authentically portrays the challenges that many first and second generation U.S. immigrants face. Those experiences include finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.

As both the evening’s conductor and creator, Lozana will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and beyond musicians and singers. They include vocalists Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), and Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), along with musicians Ludovica Burtone (violin), Saúl Cosme (guitars), Joel Mateo (percussion), Yahir Montes (guitars), Taya Ricker (violin), Ruben Rodriguez (bass), Laura Sacks (viola), and Agustin Uriburu (cello). “Where Jaime and The Familia go, love leads the way,” declares Broadway World.

The one-night-only concert of Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant unplugged will take place on May 30, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, located at 121 Christopher Street in Manhattan. All tickets are choose what you pay: $5, $20, and $40, and can be purchased at www.lortel.org. Ticket prices include all fees. $5 tickets are available through May 16 only.

Please visit www.lortel.org to learn more.

Comments