N'Kenge, Terence Archie, Tamara Tunie Set For Virtual Benefit Reading Of BLACK BUTTERFLY

Amas Musical Theatre will present a virtual benefit reading of "Black Butterfly" a surreal dramedy TV series with music, written by Mary McCallum & N'Kenge. This virtual experience will launch online beginning Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm (followed by a Q&A with the company) and will be available on demand through February 6, 2021. Tickets are free, but reservations are required at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

Tahja, a beautiful and multi-dimensional aspiring Black opera singer, leaves behind the comforts of family life in Florida, the opportunity to work the family business and her engagement to the perfect "southern gentleman" to pursue her dreams as a graduate student at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.

Black Butterfly incorporates a mixture of pre-existing and brand new Broadway, jazz, hip-hop, opera, blues and soul music into Tahja's journey, set in the bustling and exciting world of the New York City music scene. From the rigid walls of Juilliard filled with strict professors and young hungry talent, to the cutthroat competition of the Broadway stage and audition scene, with the raw eclectic energy of NYC heightened by surreal experiences, Tahja learns that her journey of self-discovery is tied to empowering herself and her passion for her music, and that her dreams "do not have deadlines."

Directed by Jerry Foley ("The Late Show with David Lettermen, "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come"), the cast features N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change, Motown: The Musical), Terence Archie (Rocky:The Musical, Company) and Tamara Tunie ("Law & Order, SVU," "As The World Turns") with Benjamin Eakley ("Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," Robert' De Niro's The Good Shepherd), Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change), Tess Keisz, Kevin Kilner ("Bonding," "House of Cards"), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Come From Away, The Book of Mormon), Jahzara Martina, and John Preator ("American Idol"). The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil.