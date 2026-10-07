NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Benefit Concert to Stream Via The Jesse Walker Show
The special benefit concert will live stream on Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2026.
New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show “The Jesse Walker Show,” will host the return of a special virtual concert performance of the Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It with all proceeds to benefit and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Broadway Green Alliance.
This hilarious screwball musical comedy, Nice Work If You Can Get It, pokes fun at the Prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and boorish bootleggers, all set to the glorious songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Highlights from the score include “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Let's Call The Whole Thing Off,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Sweet and Low Down,” “Delishious” and the title song, “Nice Work If You Can Get It.”
The concert will feature Jesse Walker as Jimmy Winter and New York Stage and TV/Film actors Alexis Eisenhardt as Billie Bendix, Ethan Raysor as Cookie McGee and Sherry Hecker as Millicent Winter with ensemble members Laura Ann as Eileen, Bemba Balsirow as Chief Berry, George Balsirow as Senator Max Evergreen, Serg Balsirow as Duke Mahoney, Rylie Ericksen as Jeannie Muldoon, Aurelia Grace as Chorus Girls/Vice Squad and Jayme Lolita Pocheco as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.
The ONE-PERFORMANCE ONLY special benefit concert will live stream on Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2026 at 2:00PM EST / 5:00PM PST. To make a donation and for additional information, please contact Jesse Walker via email at jessewalker17@hotmail.com.
Watch via livestream on all “The Jesse Walker Show” social media pages:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0XB61vkgqBBJRQphNIEwTg?view_as=subscriber
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/The-Jesse-Walker-Show-1035226623323386/?modal=suggested_action¬if_id=1590438154317499¬if_t=page_user_activity
Nice Work If You Can Get It is a musical featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book written by Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It premiered on Broadway in April 2012 and featured Matthew Broderick as Jimmy Winter, Kelli O'Hara as Billie Bendix, and Judy Kaye who received a Tony Award for her performance as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.
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