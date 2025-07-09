NAMT Reveals Official Lineup for 2025 Festival of New Musicals at New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) has revealed the official selections for the 37th Annual Festival of New Musicals, set to take place October 23–24, 2025, at New World Stages in New York City.

Each year, NAMT's celebrated industry-only festival showcases eight new musicals in 45-minute concert presentations, offering a first look at emerging voices and innovative storytelling. Over 900 producers, presenters, directors, and investors from around the world are expected to attend.

This year’s official selections are:

Alice Bliss – Book by Karen Hartman, Music by Jenny Giering, Lyrics by Adam Gwon. Based on the novel by Laura Harrington.

FINN – Created by Chris Nee, Michael Kooman & Chris Dimond. Book and Lyrics by Chris Dimond & Chris Nee, Music by Michael Kooman.

The King of Harlem – Book, Music & Lyrics by John-Michael Lyles & David Gomez.

Love Is Dead – Book & Music by Brett Ryback, Book & Lyrics by Jeff Luppino-Esposito.

PARTICLE – Book by Selda Sahin, Autumn Reeser & Derek Gregor. Music by Gregor, Lyrics by Sahin.

ROJA – Book, Music & Lyrics by Jaime Lozano & Tommy Newman.

Soft Magical Tofu Boy(s) – Book, Music & Lyrics by Kevin Wong.

Wakeman – Book, Music & Lyrics by Jenn Grinels.

Creative teams and casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This year's cohort offers a thrilling glimpse into the future of musical theatre,” said NAMT Executive Director Betsy King Militello. “With provocative ambition, inventive craft, and profound heart, these new musicals reflect where our field is heading.”

In addition to the selected works, 20 finalists were also announced, including Black Girl in Paris, COAL, Sunwatcher, and The Dark Lady. A full list is available at namt.org.

Registration for the Festival is now open to industry professionals, with free standby passes available and priority access available through donation. A limited number of passes are available to the general public via contribution.

Since its inception, the Festival of New Musicals has introduced over 300 musicals and 575 writers, with more than 85% going on to further development, productions, or licensing. Notable alumni include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Teeth, and Ordinary Days.

For more information or to register, visit www.namt.org/festival.