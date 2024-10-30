Most Unwanted Productions to Present Two Solo Shows At The Tank This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Most Unwanted Productions, led by Connor Scully, will bring two dynamic solo shows to The Tank this fall. Both shows share a daring exploration of ambition, absurdity, and the relentless pursuit of fulfillment. Each solo performance leverages humor, surreal visuals, and interactive elements to examine the lengths to which people go to find meaning.

Rich Beyond Our Wildest Dreams

Starring Aaron Mauck (Turn, Scum)

Written by Ben Firke (The Goose King, spoons)

Directed By Connor Scully (One in Four, The Gorilla Wore Fur)

In the high-stakes world of start-ups, one bad meeting might feel like the end of the world - but imagine if your pitch flopped so bad that you triggered an unimaginable, nightmarish cataclysm? Rich Beyond Our Wildest Dreams explores that exact situation through the story of Colby Bates, the founder of a high-tech energy drink company. Told in the form of a floundering VC pitch, Rich Beyond Our Wildest Dreams is a three-part deconstruction of the futility of creative labor in Capitalism. This one-ish man show breaks the fifth, sixth, and seventh walls with audience participation, psychedelic visuals and yes, even puppetry, for a fluid, form-bending performance that's never the same twice.

The Spaghetti Variable

Written by and Starring Mitchell Ashe (Rupert)

Directed by Gus Mahoney (The Wig Pageant Variety Hour)

The Spaghetti Variable returns after its work-in-progress debut at February's "Please Clap" festival. The Spaghetti Variable follows a scientist determined to prove that eating one's favorite foods quickly and hot increases both savoriness and emotional energy.

Most Unwanted Productions is dedicated to reshaping the theatrical landscape with unique performances, guaranteeing audiences walk away with an experience that stands apart from anything they've witnessed before. Recent Productions include: Vile Isle (The Tank Core Production), DIRT (Exponential Festival), Please Clap Festival, and One in Four (Edinburgh Fringe). Upcoming Productions include: Allyson Dwyer's u are the dream (Exponential Festival), Carl Holder's Out of Order, and Sophie Zucker's Taste.

Performances are scheduled in repertory in The Tank's 56 Seat Theatre. For tickets and details, visit The Tank's website​

Comments