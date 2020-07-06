Mint Theater's SUMMER STOCK STREAMING FESTIVAL Begins Today

Mint Theater Company's Summer Stock Streaming Festival, featuring archival recordings of three past productions, begins today, Monday July 6th. All three productions will be available through July 19th only from the Mint website: MintTheater.org. This festival of Mint works includes a domestic drama from America (The Fatal Weakness by George Kelly, directed by Jesse Marchese); high-brow silliness from England (The New Morality by Harold Chapin, directed by Jonathan Bank); and a suspenseful comedy featuring an all-female cast from Ireland (Women Without Men by Hazel Ellis, directed by Jenn Thompson).

Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. These videos are shot during live performances with three high-definition cameras, and edited to create a broadcast quality, intimate and enjoyable experience of Mint programming.

The Fatal Weakness tells the story of society woman Ollie Espenshade, who, after 28 years of marriage is still an incurable romantic (her fatal weakness). Perhaps discovering that her husband is a lying cheat will cure her? "A smart, polished not-quite-comedy about the high price of adultery whose upper-crust characters are unlikable and whose moral-if you care to call it that-is uncomfortable. Though no one mentions World War II, not even in passing, Mr. Kelly was surely out to show how it triggered a convulsion in American mores, which gives the laughter an astringent sting... As usual at the Mint, the acting and staging are smoothly impeccable... Vicki R. Davis 's sitting-room set looks like the kind of thing you'd see on Broadway if Broadway still did plays like this," proclaimed The Wall Street Journal. Jesse Marchese directs a cast that features Cliff Bemis Patricia Kilgarriff , and Victoria Mack

Mint's production received five Drama Desk nominations, including Outstanding Revival, Best Director ( Jenn Thompson ) and Outstanding Supporting Actress ( Kellie Overbey ). "How does the Mint do it? Only a couple of years after it resurrected the work of the forgotten Irish playwright Teresa Deevy , the company presents Women Without Men, by Hazel Ellis, a contemporary of Deevy's, also seemingly lost to history. And, once again, we have to ask: Who is Hazel Ellis? Why did we not know her? Why has this information been kept from us? This production shows the Mint doing what it does best: finding long-lost works that remain remarkably stage worthy today," said Lighting & Sound America.

"Thank heaven for the unwavering commitment of Jonathan Bank , the theatrical archaeologist whose Mint Theater Company unearths long-forgotten plays and imbues them with new life," declared The New York Times in response to a recent Mint production. Terry Teachout writing about Mint's production of Conflict in The Wall Street Journal said "I've reviewed 13 Mint productions since 2005, each one a gem-but it's still worth saying yet again that no New York-based theater company has a better batting average. The invisible hero of Conflict is, of course, Jonathan Bank , the Mint's producing artistic director. It's a wonder how he manages to track down so many plays that both deserve and richly re-pay a second hearing. Mr. Bank is one of a handful of theater artists in America whose name is an absolute guarantee of quality, and Conflict is further proof of his perfect taste." Mint was awarded an OBIE Award for "combining the excitement of discovery with the richness of tradition" and a special Drama Desk Award for "unearthing, presenting and preserving forgotten plays of merit."

To learn more about Mint's Summer Stock Streaming Festival, go to https://minttheater.org/current-production/production-summer-stock-streaming-festival/. Remember, the festival begins today, July 6th, and the price of admission is FREE.

You must send an email to streaming@minttheater.org with "Mint" in the subject line to receive a password for the Mint's Summer Stock Streaming Festival.

