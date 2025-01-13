Mint Theater Continues Free Streaming Of HINDLE WAKES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mint Theater Company is offering FREE streaming of their archival recording of Hindle Wakes by Stanley Houghton, beginning January 20th. Hindle Wakes is available at Mint's virtual theater, MintTheater.org, until March 16th only! Admission is FREE.

Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full-length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer-Generated Imagery, these are professional quality, high-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. “If you've never seen a Mint show, I can assure you that the company's special qualities come through on video,” said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal.

Jonathan Bank explains: “When we began streaming past productions in 2020, the overwhelming response from our viewers was, 'Please don't stop.' We listened. Today, Mint serves two distinct audiences: those who experience our plays live and those, from across the country and beyond, who enjoy our productions through our recorded performances. In 2025, for the first time, we're thrilled to engage both audiences simultaneously with a theatrical pairing as rich and satisfying as a Lancashire Hotpot. Garside's Career and Hindle Wakes both originated at Annie Horniman's groundbreaking Manchester Repertory Theatre. Authors Harold Brighouse and Stanley Houghton were friends and colleagues.

"At Mint, we believe in deepening appreciation for playwrights by revisiting their works. Teresa Deevy, Arthur Schnitzler, George Kelly, and Rachel Crothers are just a few who've benefited from this commitment. Our growing catalog of recorded plays allows us to forge new connections—like this celebration of Annie Horniman, a visionary producer and benefactor who helped shape modern drama over a century ago. Past Mint productions first staged at her Manchester Repertory Theatre include Mary Broome by Allan Monkhouse and The Price of Thomas Scott by Elizabeth Baker,” said Mr. Bank.

Hindle Wakes premiered in 1912, the same year as the coal-strike that inspired the events of The Daughter-in-Law, written in 1913. Stanley Houghton (February 22nd 1881–December 10th 1913) was a prominent member, together with Harold Brighouse (Garside's Career) and Allan Monkhouse (author of Mary Broome, produced by the Mint in 2012), of a group known as the Manchester School of dramatists. Hindle Wakes, produced by the Mint in 2017, is his best known play. He also wrote a number of unpublished plays. Like Garside's Career, both plays find drama in a society on the brink of great change.

Gus Kaikkonen directs a cast that features “the appealing Jeremy Beck” (New York Times) and “the formidable Jonathan Hogan” (New Yorker), along with Rebecca Noelle Brinkley, Emma Geer, Sara Carolynn Kennedy, Ken Marks, Brian Reddy, Sandra Shipley and Jill Tanner.

For more information, including photos and videos of all previous Mint productions, visit minttheater.org.

