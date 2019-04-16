Milly Shapiro Goes Solo At THE GREEN ROOM 42, May 11

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will present the premiere of Milly Shapiro's latest show, It's Me, Milly on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 PM. Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) will take the stage following her successful film debut in A24's award-winning Hereditary and a series of concerts and albums with sister Abigail (jointly known as The Shapiro Sisters). Milly will sing her way through the struggles and triumphs of being a teenager trying to make it in the industry. With showtune hits from Les Mis and Phantom to originals by Milly herself, she is sure to deliver a show that packs a punch.

It's always an honor to perform at The Green Room 42, and I'm excited to take the stage solo this time around, says Milly. The intimacy of the audience allows me to share my story in a way it's never been told before honestly.

Milly Shapiro is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee for her role as Matilda in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical. She appears in the feature role of Charlie in A24's film Hereditary, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Milly played Sally in the off-Broadway run of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the York Theatre last year.

Milly Shapiro will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 PM. The cover changes is $25-35 with $60 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





