Michelle Danner Will Guest on Today's Episode of 'Tawkin' With The Roses'

There aren't many people who can point to a career full of success as a performer, teacher, storyteller, entrepreneur and expert. But Michelle Danner can. The legendary acting teacher and co-founder of the Edgemar Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, Danner's also now well-established as a successful feature film director.

Danner's latest film "Bad Impulse" is a psychological thriller about family secrets and modern technology, starring Sonya Walger, Grant Bowler and Paul Sorvino. The film recently won Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 International Independent Film Awards and the Best Director Award at the 2019 Culver City Film Festival.Her upcoming film "The Runner" was filmed before the pandemic started. The action thriller and true-life coming of age story stars Cameron Douglas and newcomer Edouard Philipponnat as a troubled teenager forced to go undercover to expose a drug kingpin. It premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival. It will also premiere internationally at the Ferrara International Film Festival and has been selected to screen at Istanbul International Film Awards, the Barca Indie Film Festival, the Madrid Indie Film Festival, the New York Movie Awards and the Milan Gold Awards. It is a semi-finalist for the New York Independent Movie Award.

A dedicated mom (with one son who is an aspiring filmmaker), Danner still has her "day job" - overseeing the faculty of the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, and conducting her weekly acting class. Danner's list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth McFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union and Zooey Deschanel. A longtime student of legendary acting teachers like Stella Adler and Uta Hagen, Danner's eclectic approach (which she calls "The Golden Box") allows actors the freedom to employ a wide variety of techniques.

Raised in a show business family and with a deep appreciation for all of the performing arts, Danner also continues to run the boutique "Cinema at the Edge" film festival and is currently preparing to direct a new one-person play, Bonnie Culver's "Norris" starring Anne Archer, based on the memoirs of the widow of writer Norman Mailer.

Simply put, there's almost no one in the business who knows as much about acting and success as Michelle Danner - and her continued success in multiple creative fields makes her one of the most successful women working in the industry today.