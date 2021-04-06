Metropolitan Zoom Celebrates One Year Anniversary With A Free Online Bash

Bernie Furshpan, creator of online nightclub/virtual performance platform, MetropolitanZoom, and his sidekick, Joanne Camilleri-Furshpan, are throwing a free, one-year anniversary show on Sunday, April 11 at 7PM EST online from Studio A in Long Island City. This will be a power-packed 90 minute show with a live performance from Sara Zahn, and a recap of a year of online performances from Studio A and the completely virtual platform that preceded it. Click here to attend and celebrate ingenuity and performers. You will receive the zoom link in the confirmation email after you claim your complimentary ticket. And don't forget to download the latest version of Zoom at their download center: https://zoom.us/download .

Entertainers, producers, and artists that you'll meet, see and hear include Sara Zahn & Allan Kashkin, JayCee Driesen, Danny Bacher, John Minnock, Dave Konig, Maria Schafer, Janelle Allbritton, Minda Larsen, Sandi Durell, Vivian Reed, Jeff Harnar, Will Friedwald, Eric Michael Gillett, Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton and many more.

The Virtual doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Please arrive early. There will be pre-show entertainment and a receptionist waiting to greet you.

Showtimes by city: N.Y.C. 7pm; London 12AM; Chicago 6 pm; Denver 5 pm; L.A. 4 pm.

A year ago when performing went dark, Bernie Furshpan, former managing partner of the much missed nightclub, Metropolitan Room in the Flatiron, began a series of shows that brought entertainment tributes to essential workers. He expanded his format quickly to include virtual shows for audiences from performers' own living spaces, and then opened Studio A, where a performer can actually do a show on a stage, as well as see, hear and interact with their audience, too, via big screen monitors that bring the audience and performer together as they haven't been in over a year.

Get into the act and have even more fun: Go to https://metropolitanzoom.com/audience to learn more about good audience-ship, please watch the instructions on: Accessing the show at showtime, rules of conduct, suggestions to get into the act and optimize your experience, snack and drink suggestions, sound and lighting on your end, full video recording disclaimer.

Tickets: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/metzoom-annivshow-041121/details

Visit Metropolitan Zoom: https://metropolitanzoom.com/