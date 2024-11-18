Meny Beriro's SMOKING KILLS & SKU To Premiere At The American Theatre Of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMOKING KILLS by Meny Beriro, directed by Ginger Kipps pokes fun at two different personalities -- two roommates --one a health fanatic and the other who wants to live life to the fullest at all cost -- sort of a high-octane Odd Couple, featuring Leia Martin ï»¿& Julianne Lorndale.

SKU, written & directed by Meny Beriro also has two different people -- a teacher who doesn't want to retire and nurse who wants to travel the world on her own terms. Both set in their ways (as they are in their 60's), trying to make a connection. Featuring: Samiha Ahmed, Stacey Petricha, ï»¿and Gordon Rothman

American Theatre of Actors for Over 45 years...

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commerical theatre. The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.

