Mary Beth Peil and Peter Von Berg Will Lead I TAKE YOUR HAND IN MINE... Online From The Episcopal Actors' Guild

Tony Award-nominated (The King and I; Anastasia) and Obie Award-winning actor/soprano Mary Beth Peil and actor Peter Von Berg (American Globe Theatre: Romeo and Juliet; Othello; American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Kennedy Center: Richard III) will be gracing the Guild Hall Zoom with Carol Rocamora's short play based on the 412 love letters of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov and his famous actress wife, Olga Knipper. The piece will be directed by Broadway actor Anthony Newfield (Broadway: 1984; Waiting for Godot; Off-Broadway: Ivanov).

"I saw my first Chekhov play-The Cherry Orchard-when I was in high school," says Newfield. "I was profoundly moved by it. I later went to Russia, studied at the Moscow Art Theatre, and learned more about Chekhov. Years later I was in a production of his Ivanvov. We used a beautiful translation by Carol Rocamora who told me about this play she created using the correspondence between Chekhov and Knipper. Intimate and personal, it's also something all of us can relate to."

All proceeds from this special one-night-only event will go to help NYC's professional performing artists in need.

When: Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. (ET)

Where: Online via Zoom

Tickets: $0-$100, available at https://ticketstripe.com/i-take-your-hand

Running time: Approximately 90 minutes

Event Contact: Rebecca Lovett - (212) 685-2927, rebecca@actorsguild.org