Mark Campbell Joins The Cast Of Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME

Perfect Crime, the longest running play in New York City history, today announced that Mark Campbell has joined the cast. Mr. Campbell played W. Harrison Brent seven years ago and has returned to play the leading role of Detective James Ascher. He could most recently be seen touring the country as Scar in The Lion King. He was in the world premiere musical 'Josephine' opposite Deborah Cox prior to that. National tour credits include Mamma Mia, Guys and Dolls, and the original Phantom in the 25th Anniversary tour of Phantom of the Opera. He has performed in countless regional theatres around the country and can occasionally be seen as George Washington on the Fox show Sleepy Hollow.

The Perfect Crime company also features David Butler as W. Harrison Brent, Charles Geyer as Lionel McAuley, Catherine Russell as Margaret Brent, Patrick Robustelli on video as David Breuer as well as Don Noble, Andrea Leigh (ASM) and Louis Crocco (PSM).

The Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center has a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff, and numerous safety precautions and policies in place.

Perfect Crime performs Monday-Tuesday and Friday 8 PM, Saturday 2 & 8 PM and Sunday 3 & 7:30 PM.

The Covid-19 pandemic did what 9/11, the subsequent worst recession since the Great Depression and the Swine Flu pandemic could not - temporarily suspend performances of the long running murder mystery. However, the resilient Off-Broadway production was the first Actors' Equity production on or Off-Broadway to reopen after a year-long industry wide shut down. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run over the course of five different decades - during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The 'urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time - evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crisis' around it.

Tickets are $45 and $65 and all groups will be seated in socially distanced pod seating. Call the box office at 212-921 7862 or go to ticketmaster.com