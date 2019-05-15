Mark Brokaw, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, AndÂ Timothy Allen McDonald, Discuss Producing Theatre For An Ageless Audience

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), will host a conversation entitled "Producing Theatre for an Ageless Audience", moderated by Linda Hartzell, SDC Foundation Trustee and Artistic Director Emerita of Seattle Children's Theatre, with luminary directors Mark Brokaw and Marcia Milgrom Dodge and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald on Monday May, 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at SDC, 321 W. 44th St., Suite 804.

This panel is part of SDCF's "One-on-One" conversation series with prominent artists, which offer rare insights into the creative process and personal experience of forging an artistic career.

Founded in 1965, SDCF exists to foster, promote, and develop the craft and creativity of stage directors and choreographers. SDCF's goals are to provide opportunities to practice the crafts of directing and choreography, to gather and disseminate career information, to promote the profession to emerging talent, to provide opportunities for exchange of knowledge among directors and choreographers, and to increase the awareness of the value of directors' and choreographers' work.

SDCF is committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression in its programs or activities. SDCFoundation.org.

Seating is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://one-on-one-ageless-audience.eventbrite.com.

Mark Brokaw, Broadway: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Lyons, After Miss Julie, The Constant Wife, Reckless, Cry-Baby. New York premieres include works by Douglas Carter Beane (As Bees in Honey Drown), David Auburn, Lynda Barry (Good Times are Killing Me), Eric Bogosian, Charles Busch, Julia Cho, Lisa Kron (2.5 Minute Ride), Kenneth Lonergan (This is Our Youth, Lobby Hero), Craig Lucas (The Dying Gaul), Nicky Silver, and Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive, Long Christmas Ride Home). New York work includes The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, The New Group, Atlantic Theater Company, Second Stage Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Signature Theatre and Encores!. Regional includes Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Yale Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Sundance Theatre Lab, Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration, and the O'Neill Theatre Conference. He has directed at London's Donmar Warehouse and Menier Chocolate Factory, Dublin's The Gate Theatre, and the Sydney Opera House. He has received the Alan Schneider Award presented by Theatre Communications Group (TCG), a National Artists Residency Grant from TCG/Pew Charitable Trusts, and Obie and Lucille Lortel awards. Mark is the artistic director of the Yale Institute for Music Theatre. Artistic associate: Roundabout Theatre Company.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge is a Tony Award- and Drama Desk Award-nominated director and choreographer who has distinguished herself by reimagining revivals to great acclaim. Her celebrated Kennedy Center production of Ragtime earned her a Helen Hayes Award andthen moved to Broadway, where she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical. National Tours: Ragtime, Curious George, Seussical, Cookin'. NYC: Maltby & Shire's Closer Than Ever (original production), Venus Flytrap, Radio Gals, The Music Man (New York City Opera), and William Finn's Romance in Hard Times (The Public Theater). Regional: TUTS, Olney Theatre Center, Cleveland Play House, The Muny, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre (Oakbrook), Pioneer Theatre Company, Ford's Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Center Stage, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, the Glimmerglass Festival, Bay Street Theater, Broadway Sacramento, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Goodspeed Musicals, Huntington Theatre Company, and Arena Stage. Abroad: De Tres Musketeres (Fredericia Teater, Denmark), Goosebumps (Winter Gardens Theatre, Blackpool, UK), The Music Man (Royal Opera House Muscat.) Television: Sesame Street. Dodge is also a wife, a mother, a teacher, a proud executive board member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and a published and produced playwright. For more, please visit: www.marciamilgromdodge.com.

LINDA HARTZELL (Director/Artistic Director Emerita) served as Artistic Director of Seattle Children's Theatre (SCT) from 1984 until her retirement in 2016. She received her BA in Education from the University of Washington. She directed 87 plays, 56 of which were world premieres, for SCT including Little Rock, Goodnight Moon, Pink and Say, Still Life with Iris, The Odyssey, Afternoon of the Elves, The Rememberer, and A Single Shard. She directed The Grapes of Wrath at Intiman Theatre and SCT's production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe at Syracuse Stage. Linda also directed at The Empty Space, The Group Theatre, and a mobile outreach show for Seattle Repertory Company. She premiered Angry Housewives at Pioneer Square Theater. Linda has directed abroad in Japan, Australia, and in Barcelona for the Olympic Arts Festival in 1992. She served on the board of Theatre Communications Group and was Vice President of ASSITEJ/USA. Linda is a recipient of the Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award given by Theatre Puget Sound, the Seattle Mayor's Arts Award, and the Washington State Governor's Arts Award. She received the Distinguished Achievement Award from University of Washington's College of Arts and Sciences in 1994. She was inducted into the College of Fellows of the American Theatre in 1998. The Children's Theatre Foundation of America presented her with the prestigious Orlin Corey Medallion award in 2013 for contributing to the cultural enrichment of children and youth through artistic work in theatre. In 2015, Linda was given the Puget Sound Business Journal's Women of Influence award. In 2017, she was chosen as Theatre Practitioner of the Year by Theatre Communications Group. Linda currently serves on the Executive and Foundation Boards of the Society of Directors and Choreographers.

Timothy Allen is a respected educator, playwright (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, Jim Henson's Emmet Otter), and director. Tim founded iTheatrics to create innovative programs that allow students to experience the transformative power of the arts. Before founding iTheatrics, Tim created Music Theatre International's Education Division, working side by side with theatrical greats, including Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Schwartz, and Sheldon Harnick to create age-appropriate versions of classic musicals. In partnership with Stephen Gabriel at Work Light Productions, Tim directed and developed four new touring shows: Broadway Junior on Tour, Disney's Discover Theater, Frankly Ben, and The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley. In partnership with the John F. Kennedy Center, Tim co-wrote the book for Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and directed The Phantom Tollbooth. Tim has also written the book for Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach alongside with the musical team of Pasek and Paul. Tim continues to be an advocate for educators, working to design materials and create professional development seminars that give teachers everywhere the tools necessary to put on a show in their community. Tim developed the musical Between the Lines from the original book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer. It had its world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre in the fall of 2017.





