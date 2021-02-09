MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS With Ashley Anderson And Trevor Illingworth

Did someone say "barn raising?!" It's time to put on some color-coordinated costumes and get ready to go courtin' because on tonight's episode of "After The Bows", hosts Bobby and Kristina are sitting down with Ashley Anderson (The Little Mermaid; The Wedding Singer) and Trevor Illingworth (Fiddler On The Roof; West Side Story At 50) to discuss family favorite "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers". Tune in to hear about their experiences working on the show regionally, the show's lasting legacy, and what they've been up to during the current COVID-19 quarantine. Trevor appeared in the famed 2005 revisal of the ill-fated Broadway musical at The Goodspeed Opera House and Ashley appeared in the critically-acclaimed 2013 production at La Mirada. The interview will stream live at 7pm PST/10pm EST on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch and will remain available for those who would like to watch at a later time.

"After The Bows" is a new companion series to the popular new podcast My Favorite Flop featuring exclusive interviews with former cast members, creatives, super fans, and more related to the last musical discussed. Born out of the sudden and unexpected popularity of the podcast, "After The Bows" aims to pick up where hosts Bobby and Kristina leave off to keep the conversation going and make sure that no flop fact is left forgotten. My Favorite Flop is a new theatre podcast celebrating Broadway fabulous failures and musical misfits hosted by Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!). Since its launch at the end of December, it continues to chart as one of the top 200 shows in the "Performing Arts" category on Apple Podcasts.

The interview will stream live at 7pm PST/10pm EST on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch