MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Extends at WP Theater

Luna Stage's New York premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, opens tonight!

Due to critical acclaim and an incredible run of sold out performances at 59E59 Theaters, the show extended and moved to Off-Broadway's WP Theater for a limited five-week engagement, running through January 12, 2025.

Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. A young Gestapo officer arrests a graduate student suspected of illegal research. This interrogation promises to be most challenging as he faces the iconic 20th-century thinker Hannah Arendt. Is she an innocent woman? Or an enemy of the state? Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history's most profound thinkers.

The cast features Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple. Understudies are Jay DeYonker and Rachel Oremland.

The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set), Cameron Filepas (Lights), Megan Culley (Sound) and Deborah Caney (Costumes). Production Stage Manager is Ingrid Pierson and Assistant Stage Manager is Lisa R. Stafford. Barbara Freitag is Associate Producer and Perry Street Theatricals are General Managers.

Performances are Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Additional shows on Monday, Dec 23 at 7pm, Thursday, Dec 26 at 3pm, and Thursday, January 2 at 3pm. No performances on December 24, 25 and 31. Run time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $39, $69, $99 and $129. For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://www.mrssternwanders.com. Post-show talkbacks will be announced and added throughout the run.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova.

