World Premiere of Christine Toy Johnson's WHO WE ARE to be Presented at Women's Theatre Festival Fringe 2021

Moongate Productions will present the world premiere of who we are, a one act play written and directed by Christine Toy Johnson at the Women's Theatre Festival WTFringe2021 on July 9 at 6 pm EST with subsequent performances on July 17 at 6 pm EST and 24 at 6:30 pm EST.

Featuring Kate Loprest, Nancy Ma and Shona Tucker, the play tells the story of a woman accusing Chinese American elementary school students of causing the Coronavirus pandemic. All tickets to the festival are Pay What You Can and can be reserved at https://www.womenstheatrefestival.com . Johnson's award-winning play EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM premiered at WTFringe2020.

CHRISTINE TOY JOHNSON (Playwright/Director) is an award-winning writer, actor, director, and advocate for inclusion. Her written works have been produced and/or developed by the Roundabout, Village Theatre, Abingdon Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, Women's Theatre Festival, Barrow Group, Prospect Theatre, Weston Playhouse, The O'Neill, CAP 21 and more and are included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Performing Arts Collection (Playwrights Division). She is an alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, was a 2016 fellow of The Writers Lab (supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Oprah Winfrey), was the 2013 recipient of the Rosetta LeNoire Award from Actors' Equity, serves as Treasurer and on the Council of the Dramatists Guild and is host of the Guild's podcast "Talkback" on Broadway Podcast Network. Christine returns to the North American tour of COME FROM AWAY in the Fall. For details, please visit www.christinetoyjohnson.com Twitter/Insta: @CToyJ

KATE LOPREST (Ashley): Broadway: First Date (Allison), Hairspray (Amber), Xanadu, Wonderland, Drowsy Chaperone. Tour: Wicked (Glinda, Nessarose u/s), Little House on the Prairie (Nellie Oleson, 1st National). Regional work includes The Guthrie, Asolo Rep, The Old Globe, Barrington Stage, Ogunquit Playhouse, and both the Washington National and Dallas Opera Theatre. TV/Film: "Boardwalk Empire", "I Love You...But I Lied", "Running Wilde", "All My Children". Kate previously worked with Christine Toy Johnson on her musical collaboration with Bobby Cronin, Till Soon, Anne, and thanks her for this opportunity. www.KateLoprest.com.

NANCY MA (Amy) is an actor, writer, and facilitator. She was raised in Chinatown New York. Her solo show, "Home", which premiered at The Los Angeles Theater Center, is a raw interrogation of belonging. "Home" has been performed at school, festivals, and theaters around the country. BA from Williams College. Recent credits include Hacks (HBO), The Joy Luck Club (Sierra Madre Playhouse), American Bodies (Film Independent Project Involve).

SHONA TUCKER (Teresa) is coming off a successful run on Broadway (in the before time) in the critically acclaimed production of To Kill a Mockingbird. She has recently filmed two movies: Linoleum with Jim Gaffigan and The Hating Game with Lucy Hale and Corbin Bernsen. Off-Broadway credits include New York Theater Workshop, Lincoln Center Directors' Lab, The Public Theater, Circle in the Square, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, and La MaMa, etc. Regional credits include three years as a company member at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Yale Repertory Theatre, Williamstown Theater Festival, Actors Theater of Louisville, Stageworks/Hudson, Arena Stage, and American Conservatory Theater. TV/film includes: "Lights Out", WALK THE FISH, "Preaching to the Choir: On the One," Third Watch, New York Undercover, Law and Order. Usual Suspect with New York Theatre Workshop, Audelco Award winner, Fulbright Scholar. BS Northwestern University, MFA at NYU/Tisch School of the Arts. She is a Full Professor of Drama and Chair of the Drama Department at Vassar College.