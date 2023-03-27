MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Lang Lang Foundation Piano Scholars Concert

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will present Lang Lang Foundation Piano Scholars Concert on Monday, April 3, 2023. Young Scholars of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, Eden Chen and Joshua Mhoon will perform an evening of impressionist music. Featuring works by composers Debussy, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev and others, including Chinese composer Chen Yi, the presentation will explore the major themes that deeply influenced impressionist works of all genres, expressing music that is dreamy, inspired by nature and emotive in composition.

There will be two concerts at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. performance and at 8:30 p.m. for the 9:00 p.m. performance.

Additionally in April, Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will host a festive easter egg hunt in the garden beginning Thursday, April 6 from 11a.m-1 p.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8-Sunday, April 9.

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience U.S. premiere in New York City recently announced a final extension by popular demand through April 16, 2023 at its Financial District venue located at 30 Wall Street in Manhattan.

LANG LANG FOUNDATION YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM

The Young Scholars™ program is a music education initiative designed to identify and support talented young pianists in their professional development. The program has been in place since the Foundation's launch in 2008, making it our longest running initiative. Every two years, the world-renowned concert pianist Lang Lang personally selects a limited number of exceptionally talented young pianists from around the world, offering them mentorship, tutelage, and unique opportunities for performance. For more information, visit: https://langlangfoundation.org/programs/young-scholars/

Eden Chen

has appeared as soloist in the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, England, and China. His performance highlights include recitals at Wigmore Hall, Weill Recital Hall, and Pritzker Pavilion, and the Grammy Salute to Classical Concert in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium. Other notable collaborations include performing at Helen Yarmak International for New York Fashion Week and recording with Lang Lang and Deutsche Grammophon for the Disney film, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms". He was also featured online by Grammy Award-winning soprano Isabel Leonard and Pianist Magazine.

Joshua Mhoon

one decade after his first piano lesson, the Chicago natives' talent affords him with opportunities of immeasurable value. Mhoon's musical accomplishments allowed him to travel and play for audiences worldwide in Japan, England, France, Greece, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, including concerts in the United States. In 2021, Mhoon began his collegiate studies at the Juilliard School in Manhattan to pursue a bachelor's degree in music under the tutelage of pianist Emanuel Ax. A dedicated artist, Mhoon also has a passion for writing screenplays, writing music, acting, making hip hop beats, and exploring multi-genre musical production.

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Monet's Garden thrusts visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces. The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom. This multi-sensory culmination has never before been presented by a past immersive experience in New York.

"This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet's Garden. Whether you're a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit continues to deliver new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century," said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich, there are also upcoming European engagements in London and Stockholm.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French,

Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.