MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Nicole Brancato in an Immersive Concert Experience

Brancato will improvise at the piano in real time while narrating the visionary poetry of French poet Marceline Desbordes-Valmore.

Feb. 22, 2023  

For one night-only on Wednesday, March 8, visionary artist Nicole Brancato connects poetry, piano, and painting in an enchanting and immersive concert experience at Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience at 30 Wall Street.

Brancato will improvise at the piano in real time while narrating the visionary poetry of French poet Marceline Desbordes-Valmore. Moving seamlessly through styles from impressionism to jazz and beyond, Brancato dives into the piano, and its strings, as she explores the depths of each poem and fuses sound, sight, and storytelling.

There will be two performances on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 including admission to Monet's Garden Immersive Experience, as well as Brancato's performance.

New York Magazine calls Brancato "brilliant" and "a piano virtuoso" raved The Daily Gazette. Metropolitan Opera Guild said "The way she played will stay with me forever."

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Nicole Brancato makes music to unlock wonder. Fascinated with contemporary expressions of our shared human experience, the NYC-based pianist merges curation, composition and performance in collaborations across the arts. Described as "brilliant" and an "immense talent" (New York Magazine and Connect Savannah), Nicole is "redefining the very notion of classical music" (Atención San Miguel). Her credits range from the Guggenheim Museum, Rai Italia (television network Italy), and the Banff Centre, as well as Lincoln Center, HBO, and NPR. As an educator, Nicole's extensive experience includes the Gesellschaftshaus Magdeburg, Germany and the Sphinx Organization. In 2022, she joined Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival as Director and a distinguished Artist in Residence.

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience invites visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries, each providing fresh perspectives on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces.

The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom.




Related Stories
MONETS GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Extends Through Late March Photo
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Extends Through Late March
Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience U.S. premiere in New York City has announced another extension by popular demand through March 26, 2023.
MONETS GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Valentines Day Packages Photo
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Valentine's Day Packages
From engagement proposals to dreamy strolls, Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience has become one of New York City’s most romantic destinations and will offer exclusive Valentine’s Day packages for guests on February 14.

More Hot Stories For You


THE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut At Midnight TheatreTHE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut At Midnight Theatre
February 21, 2023

Direct from a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Black Version makes its New York City debut for Black History Month at Manhattan West's Midnight Theatre.
CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY Begins Performances Tonight at Keen CompanyCRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY Begins Performances Tonight at Keen Company
February 21, 2023

Performances begin tonight for Keen Company’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. 
DREAM ON, BARANSKY to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors in MarchDREAM ON, BARANSKY to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors in March
February 21, 2023

It's 'Love American Style' tailored for the 21st century in Rich & Dale Baron's DREAM ON, BARANSKY, directed by Jake Minter, with musical direction by Mitchell Raftery, premiering March 22 and running through April 8 at the landmark American Theatre of Actors.
Previews to Begin Next Week for DARK DISABLED STORIES World Premiere at The Public TheaterPreviews to Begin Next Week for DARK DISABLED STORIES World Premiere at The Public Theater
February 21, 2023

The Public Theaterand The Bushwick Starr will begin previews next week for the upcoming world premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES, written by Public Theater Creatives Rebuild New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad.
Karen Ziemba, Sofia Ayral-Hutton & More to Star in ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS at 59E59 TheatersKaren Ziemba, Sofia Ayral-Hutton & More to Star in ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS at 59E59 Theaters
February 21, 2023

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with The Journey Company, have announced the cast & creative team for According to the Chorus, by Arlene Hutton and directed by Chris Goutman.
