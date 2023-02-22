MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Present Nicole Brancato in an Immersive Concert Experience

For one night-only on Wednesday, March 8, visionary artist Nicole Brancato connects poetry, piano, and painting in an enchanting and immersive concert experience at Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience at 30 Wall Street.

Brancato will improvise at the piano in real time while narrating the visionary poetry of French poet Marceline Desbordes-Valmore. Moving seamlessly through styles from impressionism to jazz and beyond, Brancato dives into the piano, and its strings, as she explores the depths of each poem and fuses sound, sight, and storytelling.

There will be two performances on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 including admission to Monet's Garden Immersive Experience, as well as Brancato's performance.

New York Magazine calls Brancato "brilliant" and "a piano virtuoso" raved The Daily Gazette. Metropolitan Opera Guild said "The way she played will stay with me forever."

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Nicole Brancato makes music to unlock wonder. Fascinated with contemporary expressions of our shared human experience, the NYC-based pianist merges curation, composition and performance in collaborations across the arts. Described as "brilliant" and an "immense talent" (New York Magazine and Connect Savannah), Nicole is "redefining the very notion of classical music" (Atención San Miguel). Her credits range from the Guggenheim Museum, Rai Italia (television network Italy), and the Banff Centre, as well as Lincoln Center, HBO, and NPR. As an educator, Nicole's extensive experience includes the Gesellschaftshaus Magdeburg, Germany and the Sphinx Organization. In 2022, she joined Seven Hills Chamber Music Festival as Director and a distinguished Artist in Residence.

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience invites visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries, each providing fresh perspectives on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces.

The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom.