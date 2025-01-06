MODERN FARMING Industry Reading To Be Presented January 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MODERN FARMING, a new play by Ina Chadwick (Poet/Journalist: New York Times, Paris Review, Dramatist Guild Member) & Brett Ricci (Producing: The Kite Runner, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, 'Til Death), and directed by Sam Scalamoni (Elf, Beauty and the Beast), with music direction by Jane Cardona (Six, Head over Heels) will have an invitation-only industry reading on Friday, January 10th.

The two-hander features Allison Briner (Bright Star, Mamma Mia!), and David Edwards (The Producers, The Fantasticks). The band will include Julia Hoffmann (Once, Cirque Musica) and Travis Murad Leland (The Queen of Versailles, Skyscraper)

Deep in North Carolina's Loblolly Forest, fiery Bertha Bee returns to her family's 100-year-old cucumber farm, only to find it in foreclosure. With the help of her lifelong friend Clem - a dreamer with wild ideas - they battle corporate greed, old flames, self-doubt, and the challenges that come with life's "third act." When Clem's bold moves begin to turn their fortunes around, they explore what might be the greatest harvest ever: overlooked love.

MODERN FARMING is being produced by Rachel Lauren James (Sunset Blvd., The Kite Runner, Skyscraper) & Clayton Howe of Roxedge Entertainment (Maybe Happy Ending, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, Never Be King, Here Lies Love, How to Dance In Ohio, Entertainmentx). Stage Manager is Alexandra O'Halloran.

The invitation-only reading of MODERN FARMING will take place on Friday, January 10th. The running time is approximately 90 minutes. For more information about the reading, please contact modernfarmingthemusical@gmail.com

