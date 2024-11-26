MERCURY To Be Presented At Theatre Row In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Verve Productions will present MERCURY by award-winning playwright Jayson McDonald and directed by acclaimed director by Lil Malinich. Starring Nelia McNicol, Avery Baxter, and Indiana Robinson-Dawes. Running December 11- 15, 2024 at Theatre Row, NYC.

As temperatures rise in the midst of a scorching summer heatwave, the women play a game of whodunit—a murder that has happened, will happen, or is happening right now. With each retelling, the details shift: names change, locations vary, and time bends. Yet, the murder remains inevitable—a tragic event slowly transforming into urban legend. Is it a crime of passion or simply a crime of opportunity?

MERCURY unfolds in a non-linear narrative, underscoring the fluidity of fact, memory, and truth. As each actress shifts roles, the audience is drawn into an unsettling yet familiar world—like the recurrence of a half-remembered dream.

MERCURY delves into the human desire for connection and authentic relationships, while exposing the fleeting nature of news and sensationalism. It highlights how public consciousness swiftly moves on, even from severe crimes. The women, stuck in a cycle of anticipation for a future that always feels out of reach, reveal the struggles of living fully in the present. Through live performance, Mercury invites audiences to reflect on perceptions of time, connection, and the urgency of existence.

WHERE:

410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

WHEN: 12.11.2024 - 12.15.2024

Wed Dec 11th, 7:30pm

Thurs Dec 12th, 7:30pm

Fri Dec 13th, 7:30pm

Sat Dec 14th, 7:30pm

Sun Dec 15th, 2pm

About the Cast and Creators

By: Jayson McDonald

Director: Lil Malinich

Starring: Nelia McNicol (as Actor 1), Avery Baxter (as Actor 2) & Indiana Robinson-Dawes (as Actor 3)

Sound: Verve Productions

Original Song: Sonnet Whitaker

Lighting: Jen Leno

Costumes: Cece Gangemi

Graphic Design: Edu Diaz

RUN TIME: 70 minutes. No intermission.





