MEETING MARLON to Premiere at Chain Theatre’s One-Act Festival This July

David Rich’s new play Meeting Marlon will premiere as part of the 2025 Winter One-Act Festival at Chain Theatre, with performances scheduled for July 12 at 8:00pm, July 20 at 5:00pm, and July 29 at 8:30pm. The play is written and directed by Rich, and features a cast including Adrienne Ianniciello, Kailer Scopacasa, Lou Crespo, Ken Habarta, and Kagen Albright.

Set in 1985, Meeting Marlon follows aspiring actors Sally and Joe as they arrive at a mysterious audition for an upcoming film directed by Marlon Brando. After a long, tense wait, the two hopefuls clash, bond, and prepare their scenes—only to have their perceptions challenged when a man appears claiming to be Brando himself. What follows is a strange and compelling unraveling of identity, ambition, and truth, as Sally and Joe grapple with what to believe—and what it might cost them.

Tickets are available at www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-festival-2025.

