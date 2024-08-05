MCC Theater Unveils Public Engagement Programming for Fall 2024

MCC Theater will start their Fall 2024 season with a Public Engagement Season Kickoff on Thursday August 22 at 5:30pm.
MCC Theater will start their Fall 2024 season with a Public Engagement Season Kickoff on Thursday August 22 at 5:30pm which will be a community forum with Douglas Lyons (MCC’s Table 17), Robert O’Hara (MCC’s Shit. Meet. Fan.), and Zhailon Levingston (MCC’s Table 17) who will discuss their upcoming plays, working Off-Broadway, and their roles in the industry.
MCC is expanding their public engagement offerings to include workshops throughout the year that will be open to the public. MCC was founded by a group of young theater artists interested in creating peer-based learning opportunities and these workshops offer a return to the organization's roots and further the vision of activating the theater into a creative artist hub in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Space for workshops is limited and requires registration. These are fee based with accessible pricing available, ages 14 and up. The first two workshops are:
There will also be a number of free events open to the public tied to both fall productions.
For more information on these public engagement events and to register for the workshops, please visitmcctheater.org/public-engagement.
