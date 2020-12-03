MCC Theater Announces THIS IS WHERE WE GO Radio Play Podcast Launch Party

MCC Theater in association with The Parsnip Ship and Business Lunch Productions announced a listening party for This Is Where We Go, a six-part radio play podcast. MCC Theater, The Parsnip Ship, and special guests will launch the first two episodes tonight, Thursday, December 3, 2020, during the listening party at 7:30pm EST Facebook Live. Follow @mccnyc and @theparsnipny on Facebook to tune in.

Following the premiere, the first two episodes will be available for download on Spotify. The subsequent four acts will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays through December 17.

This Is Where We Go is by Amara J. Brady (Last Ones First), Jessie Rivera DeBruin (Luciérnagas), Gina Femia (Allond(r)a), and Nina Ki (Taemong (Birth Dream)), and directed by Tamilla Woodard (Where We Stand).

Developed with The Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writers Group, MCC's first commission takes a closer look at the different ways that theater can be created and produced. This Is Where We Go was inspired by the Octavia Butler quote from "Parable of the Sower."

"All that you touch

You Change.

All that you Change

Changes you.

The only lasting truth

Is Change.

God is Change."

A future built on commodity and access is altered forever with the disappearance of its main life force. With the fate of the universe rocked by change, four strangers find the answer to survival in each other. Four strangers, four paths, one destination.

The cast of This Is Where We Go will include Brady, Garcia ("Tales of the City"), Teresa Avia Lim (JUNK), Bunny Michael ("High Maintenance"), Lindsay Rico (Fefu and Her Friends), and Danny Wolohan (West Side Story).

This Is Where We Go features sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, Rachel Brees, and Emilie Weibel, and dramaturgy by Gabriella Steinberg and Al a??Parker.

