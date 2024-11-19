MAYBE TOMORROW & More Set for Abingdon Theatre Company's 32nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the the lineup of programming for their 2024-2025 season, as they embark on their bravest season yet. As their 32nd season Mainstage, Abingdon Theatre Company will produce the Off-Broadway premiere of Max Mondi's Maybe Tomorrow. They previously presented this piece to New York audiences as part of last season's DMW Greer One Night Only Series starring The Hangover's Justin Bartha and Law and Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish.

An untold story. An unimaginable circumstance. A brave new play. Inspired by a true story, this groundbreaking new play pushes the boundaries of what it means to get stuck in the present. In Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben's nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

This production is being helmed by ATC's Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin, and will be playing in the Mezzanine Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY) for a strictly limited engagement from March 15 through April 6, 2025. The casting and design team will be announced at a later date. Tickets are on sale now.

Chad Austin said, “This season, Abingdon Theatre Company is emphasizing our brave community of artists with human-interest stories that celebrate resilience and authenticity. With humanity at the heart of this important work, audiences will be drawn into the plays' worlds in a truly intimate setting. I am ecstatic to bring the poignant piece, Maybe Tomorrow, to our audiences alongside many other remarkable works for Abingdon's Bravest Season Yet.”

The first workshop in the season's Around the Table reading series will be The Untitled Bobby Short Project. The piece, commissioned by Don and Nancy Watson, will highlight the life of singer, pianist, and recording artist; the “King of Cabaret,” Bobby Short with more information coming soon.

Abingdon will continue the season with programs the DMW Greer One Night Only Series and its musical counterpart, Brave New Voices, previously titled the “Broadway on the Bowery Series.” These programs take development to the next level, creating a once in a lifetime experience by presenting single night performances of new work with a focus on emerging artists.

Abingdon Virtual will produce its fifth film, Between the Lost & the Silent, executive produced by Chad Austin, and written by Kate Bell. Set in the height of World War II, an untold love story is unveiled through letters and dance. Between the Lost Generation and the Silent Generation, lies the Greatest Generation–those who served during WWII. Inspired by recovered love letters from this era, Between the Lost & the Silent unearths a love story suspended in time, brought to life through dance. Past Abingdon Virtual films include It Cries Too Loudly, As Apple Pie, and Apart.

Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays, in partnership with AMT Theater, will be held in person for the first time in the festival's five-year history. The festival will spotlight stories written by BIPOC playwrights, with a mission to continue creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. The festival will take place from February 15-16, 2025 at AMT Theater.

The Carolyn Halpert Artist-in-Residence program will highlight the work of its inaugural photographer-in-residence, Kaitlyn Wigmore. To conclude the season, Wigmore will take a retrospective look through the lens of Abingdon's “Bravest Season Yet.” Kaitlyn Wigmore is a multidisciplinary artist in her senior year at NYU Tisch School of The Arts. Her primary mediums are photography and film. Wigmore's work revolves around creating pieces at the intersection of fine art, documentary, and surrealism.

