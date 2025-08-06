MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Dez Duron Will Perform Free Concert in Bryant Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dez Duron will perform a free concert in Bryant Park on Friday, August 8 at 7pm. Singer-songwriter Dez Duron brings his signature blend of classic crooner charm and modern pop sensibility to the Citywide stage at Bryant Park.

After appearing on NBC’s The Voice and making his Broadway debut in Maybe Happy Ending, Duron captivates audiences with his smooth vocals, effortless charisma, and magnetic presence.

Whether delivering a timeless standard or offering a heartfelt original, Duron’s performance promises a night of soulful storytelling and timeless melodies.

Learn more here.

Dez Duron is a singer/songwriter from Shreveport, LA. Before his famed debut on NBC’s “The Voice,” Dez grew up singing in the church where his parents pastored. Upon graduating high school, Dez left singing behind, albeit temporarily, to pursue his love of football after being recruited by Yale to play quarterback. But, with his roots grounded in music, he left college after his sophomore year to try out for “The Voice”. His natural on-camera presence, undeniable likeability, charm, looks, and voice swooned viewers, pushing him all the way to the Top 8. As an actor, he starred in the world premiere of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending at the Alliance Theatre, directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden. He also starred in the world premiere of the musical Music City at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. On screen, he starred in the Freevee pilot “Open Book” (created by Jessica Simpson). In addition to singing, Dez has seen success in modeling, being featured in the influential American Eagle Outfitters “Live Your Life” campaign. Since “The Voice”, Dez has been in the studio making music, and booking personal appearances around the country, performing in front of thousands of fans. His next single “Let’s Just Call It Love” was released on May 17.