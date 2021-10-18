Listen: Season 3 of THE DRAMATISTS GUILD PRESENTS: TALKBACK Launches With Christine Toy Johnson & More

The Dramatists Guild of America is presenting the third season of their podcast, The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK, now available on all your favorite podcast platforms. The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK entertains frank conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. It asks the tough questions but doesn't have all the answers. It digs into dialogue that's vital, and messy, and real.

In the first episode, now available to download, TALKBACK host Christine Toy Johnson is joined by Bhangin It book writer Rehana Lew Mirza, dramaturg Natasha Sinha, and cultural consultant Rohi Mirza Pandya for a conversation on what it's like to develop a culturally specific show at a primarily white institution.

Listen below!

Season Three explores the idea of collaboration. This season not only celebrates the partnerships that are necessary for the creation of live theatre, it also examines what it takes to collaborate effectively in this industry. Dramatists will share their own experiences collaborating with members of their creative teams, with theatrical institutions, and with their communities at large.

"In Season Three of TALKBACK, we take great delight in speaking about collaboration - especially after spending so much time apart over the past year and a half," explained host Christine Toy Johnson. "As our industry endeavors to find more meaningful ways to make space for artists from historically excluded communities, it's been inspiring to see how art makers across the country have brought innovation, compassion, and renewed insight into their work. I know that we are just in the middle of the beginning of building the theatre we want to see -- and I'm so proud of the many ways the Guild is here for it."

Next week's episode will center on the Dramatists Guild's new Inclusion Rider. Chisa Hutchinson and Ty Defoe explain their three-pronged approach for how to make the most of the Inclusion Rider and also provide meaningful context for why the industry needs this vital document, now more than ever.

Additional episode guests will include Daniel Gallant, Saviana Stanescu, Caridad Svich, Anna Morton, Sarah Hom, Nicolas Visali, Teresa Coleman Wash, and Leigh Silverman.

The complete third season of The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK is as follows:

Episode One - Launching October 18

Bhangra Meets La Jolla: Collaborating on Culturally Specific Shows

with Rehana Lew Mirza, Natasha Sinha, and Rohi Mirza Pandya

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Episode Two - Launching October 25

That Beyoncé Energy: The Dramatists Guild's Inclusion Rider

with Ty Defoe and Chisa Hutchinson

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Episode Three - Launching November 1

Artists Without Borders: Amplifying The Work of Immigrant Playwrights During The Pandemic

with Daniel Gallant, Saviana Stanescu, and Caridad Svich

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Episode Four - Launching November 8

Artists First & Foremost: Collaborating With The Disability Community

with Anna Morton, Sarah Hom, and Nicolas Visali

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Episode Five - Launching November 15

I See You. I Respect You. I Honor You. Collaborating With Your Community

with Teresa Coleman Wash

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson

Episode Six - Launching November 22

A Long Overdue Correction Collaborating with Non-Homogenous Creative Teams

with Leigh Silverman

hosted by Christine Toy Johnson