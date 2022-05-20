Listen: Joe Iconis & Jennifer Ashley Tepper Host ALBUM PODCAST

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced ALBUM PODCAST, a behind-the-songs deep dive into the creative process of writer and performer Joe Iconis.



Through a series of conversations with his friend/collaborator Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Joe offers a behind the scenes glimpse of the writing and producing of his 44-song epic ALBUM. The longtime friends weave through their common history, share war stories of their time spent in the battle ground of contemporary musical theater, and introduce you to the Rogue's Gallery of showtune misfits who make up their chosen Family. It's a sprawling, rafter-shaking podcast that is the ultimate companion piece to Iconis's massive body of work.



The first two episodes of ALBUM PODCAST, distributed exclusively by the Broadway Podcast Network, are available now wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and simulcast on YouTube. Find it now by visiting this link.



Episode #1: "Album"

The title track of ALBUM, this discussion of the song "Album" dives into why the hell Joe decided to create this 44-song opus in the first place. Join legendary composer Joe Iconis and longtime friend and collaborator Jennifer Ashley Tepper as they dive head first into the deep end of past, present, and future to figure out just what makes this ALBUM tick.



Episode #2: "Ammonia"

What happens when Heidi Blickenstaff records her viral YouTube hit in a studio for the first time? Did you know Joe wrote "Ammonia" specifically for Heidi 10 years ago and didn't even expect to come back to it; and this is the first time they've returned to the material? Listen in as Joe and Jen relive the madness of how this song came into existence, and why writing long anthems is so important to Joe.

"ALBUM PODCAST is unlike anything we have ever offered our listeners before," said Broadway Podcast Network Co-Founder & CEO Dori Berinstein. "And it's no surprise that it comes from the brilliant Joe Iconis. Everyone is beyond excited for ALBUM, and we are thrilled to help Joe and Jennifer pull back the curtain and give everyone a sneak peek of how it all comes together."



"I've long been enamored with the Broadway Podcast Network so I'm honored to be welcomed into the family with my ALBUM companion podcast," said Joe Iconis. "This whole thing is basically an opportunity for me to do a DVD Director's Commentary without ever having to make a movie. If you're a fan of my work, I imagine these conversations with my longtime friend and collaborator Jennifer Ashley Tepper will shed some welcome light on the history of my songs and the process behind creating them. If you're not a fan of my work, this podcast won't help."



ALBUM hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue's gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis's singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.



ALBUM, produced by Ghostlight Records and due out on Friday, June 17, features over 70 members of Iconis' vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. Listen to the single "Album" here. Pre-save or pre-order ALBUM here. New single, "Archie's All-American," is out today.