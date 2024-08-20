Lindsay Heather Pearce Sets Final Performance in TITANIQUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lindsay Heather Pearce will play her final performance in the off-Broadway musical Titanique on September 1. She took to Instagram to share the news.

"A new day has come. My last day at Titanique will be September 1st," she writes. "There are so many words and memories (it’s been something like 15 months on board??) but I will share all of them at another time. What a kooky crazy time it’s been. So much lurve, so much fun. See you at the Daryl Roth, girlfriends. Two more weeks!"

Pearce also hinted that she has something else in the works, teasing, "No, I can’t share what is coming next just yet but hopefully soon!"

About Titanique

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get TITANÍQUE, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

The story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart.

