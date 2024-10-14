Leslie Uggams to be Honored by Encompass New Opera Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, October 27, 2024, Encompass New Opera Theatre (Nancy Rhodes, Artistic Director) and The Board of Trustees will pay tribute to the Legendary, Tony Award Winning Leslie Uggams with a star-studded musical salute. The elegant evening - hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio - will feature recollections and tributes as well as dazzling musical entertainment by well-known Musical Theatre personalities and stars of stage and screen.Brian Stokes Mitchell will present Leslie Uggams with the Encompass Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award.

Natalie Douglas: Internationally acclaimed vocalist and Broadway World Cabaret Best Vocalist Award winner; Joseph Gray: Legendary "Set It Off" man at the Apollo Theater whose electric performances energize the crowd; Moipei: Award-winning Kenyan vocal trio known for their stunning harmonies and dynamic performances; Lee Roy Reams: Hailed by The New York Times as "Broadway's song and dance man nonpareil"; Craig Rubano: Multiple M.A.C. and Bistro award-winning cabaret artist known for his starring role in LES MISERABLES.

Michael A. Kerker and Nancy Rhodes of Encompass will co-produce and direct. The 2024 Gala Chairs are Daniel J. De Siena and Ronald Thomas. The Encompass Musical Salute will take place at The National Arts Club on Sunday, October 27, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM with a Cocktail and Hors d'oeuvres Reception, Dinner at 6:30, and the Musical Program at 7:30 PM, followed by a Champagne and Dessert Party. Tables of 8 and single tickets available.

5:30 pm RECEPTION6:30 pm DINNER7:30 pm MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

To buy tickets or for more information, visit EncompassTheatre.org or call (212) 594-7880.

Past honorees include Sheldon Harnick (both for his 80th and his 90th Birthdays), John Kander, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, Jerry Bock, Maury Yeston, Joseph Stein, Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, John Weidman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Menken, Joel Grey, Jeanine Tesori, Barbara Cook, Lee Adams, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Terrence McNally, Christine Ebersole, Estelle Parsons, Maury Yeston, Chita Rivera, Danny Burstein, Marilyn Maye, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

