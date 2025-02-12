Laurence Fishburne to Reprise Role in RIFF RAFF Presented by The Center at West Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne will reprise his starring role in the play Riff Raff for two staged readings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m., daily, presented by and supporting The Center at West Park.

Riff Raff, which debuted Off-Broadway in 1995 and was Fishburne’s first produced work as a playwright, follows two half-brothers and an old friend after a drug heist gone wrong. Joining Fishburne to perform the readings are fellow original Off-Broadway cast member Titus Welliver as well as Yul Vazquez and Stephen Adly Guirgis. The full cast will participate in a talkback following each performance.

Tickets range from $50 - $250. A limited number of pay-what-you-wish tickets will be available for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis. The Center at West Park and the cast and creative team of Riff Raff are committed to affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity in the arts. All funds will support The Center at West Park’s programs and preservation of the landmark church.

The Center at West Park, a not-for-profit organization that manages this church, provides affordable space for students, artists, performers, and local organizations, is the latest flashpoint in a growing battle over landmark preservation and the displacement of cultural spaces in New York City.

Comments