LUCY DARLING'S HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR to Play Tanger Center

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Award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix will star as charming socialite and chilling cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling in Lucy Darling's Halloween Spooktacular, the spooky stepcousin of her touring variety show, featuring her frightfully fabulous advice, skillful magic, and delightful (occasionally ghoulish) friends.

With more than 4 million followers across social media, what began as a beloved stage character has become one of live entertainment's fastest-growing success stories. A clip from one of Lucy Darling's live performances went viral in late 2024, and since then, more than 150,000 people have attended her shows. Fans now travel across North America to see Lucy, often returning multiple times and bringing friends and family into the devoted Darling community. It's a testament to the character's signature blend of magic, glamour, and spontaneity.

This All Hallow's Eve, Lucy is bringing her classic mischief from screen to stage, and everyone is invited… living or otherwise. With an exceptional blend of tricks and treats, you're sure to have that sweet tooth satiated. In this spectre-filled special, Lucy's haunting beauty and signature sarcasm will leave you bewitched and howling with laughter.

Spend a witching hour or two with us: Bring your friends and come dressed in your Halloween best at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

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