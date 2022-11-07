LOVE ALONE New Play Adapted From Work Of Paul Monette Premieres For World AIDS Day December 3 At The Tank
Love Alone: Elegies for Rog, about love and loss during AIDS epidemic, stars Jonah Scott Mendelsohn, directed by Floyd Rumohr
The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists, will present the first full production of Love Alone: Elegies For Rog at its theater at 312 West 36th Street in New York Saturday December 3, at 3 pm, and Sunday and Monday, December 4 and 5, at 7 pm. Performances coincide with the observance of World AIDS Day. All are available for both in-person viewing, December 4 and 5 for livestream viewing.
Love Alone tells the story of Paul Monette and Roger Horwitz, partners for 12 years until Roger died of AIDS in 1986. In the five months that followed, Monette wrote an exquisite cycle of poems that traces an epic journey from grief back to the land of living, full of rage, humor, and a love that transcends death. Attendees at a 2020 workshop described the play, which is adapted from Monette's poem cycle, as "riveting," "powerful," and "eloquent."
Says Jonah Scott Mendelsohn, who adapted and performs the work: "I started work on this piece in January 2020, moved by the love story between Paul Monette and Roger Horwitz during the calamity of the AIDS crisis in the '80s. When COVID hit in March of that year, the poems transformed from history into prophecy. I have found Monette an incredible companion during COVID, and his words a tremendous source of compassion and insight during these challenging, polarized times."
The play is intended to be performed annually as a living memorial to those lost to AIDS, to those who survived, and all who fought for the rights of those affected by the disease. According to director Floyd Rumohr, "AIDS transformed our society's expectations for health care, research, and compassion for the dying. We are fortunate that Paul Monette rose to the occasion to chronicle that shift - especially now."
Jonah Scott Mendelsohn is an actor, singer, and writer based in New York City. His previous stage work spans new plays in New York City and lead roles in regional theaters, including Stuart Gellman in the AUDELCO-award winning production of Caroline, Or Change at Astoria Performing Arts Center, and the Killers in Richard II with Walking the dog theater in Hudson, NY.
Floyd Rumohr is a theater artist and non-profit leader. Floyd served as Associate Education Director for Theatre For A New Audience and founder of the Chekhov Theatre Ensemble. In recent years, Floyd has worked as a transformational leader for several nonprofits focusing on education, arts, youth and children, health and human services, and L.G.B.T.Q.+ communities. His leadership has been recognized by AMNY Metro, PoliticsNY, Gay City News, and City and State New York.
Paul Monette was a noted memoirist, poet, novelist, and gay rights activist. In addition to his acclaimed books of poetry, he wrote the memoirs Borrowed Time: An AIDS Memoir and Becoming a Man: Half a Life Story, which won the National Book Award. His novels include Halfway Home and Taking Care of Mrs. Carroll. He died of AIDS complications in 1995.
Love Alone: Elegies For Rog, directed by Floyd Rumohr, also features Hisako Isutzu and Juan Guajardo. It willa be performed Saturday, December 3, at 3 pm, and Sunday and Monday, December 4 and December 5, at 7 pm at The Tank (312 W 36th Street). Running time is 90 minutes; tickets are $20 - $50 plus fees at thetanknyc.org.
Love Alone: Elegies for Rog is the inaugural production of Sweet Pea Chamber Theater.
To learn more about the play, visit https://www.lovealone-play.org/ or email info@lovealone-play.org.
